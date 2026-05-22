Shimla Gets Relief From Heatwave, Temperature Drops By 6-8 Degrees

Amid scorching heat in several parts of India, Shimla witnessed a change in weather with some districts witnessing a drop of 6-8 degrees in temperature over the period of the last 24 hours, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

IMD Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said that due to a western disturbance over the region, a change in weather has been observed. He further said that there may be rain accompanied by thunder in some areas of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu.

Weather Change in Himachal Pradesh

Sharma stated, "Clouds have been covering the entire state since this morning. A significant drop in temperature has been observed in some districts. There has been a drop of 6-8 degrees in temperature over the past 24 hours. Due to a western disturbance in the state, a change in the weather is being seen. Its effect will last until tomorrow. There may be rain accompanied by thunder in some areas of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu."

Heatwave Alerts Across India

On prevailing heatwave conditions across various states, an 'Orange' alert has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next few days, said IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar.

He further stated that a 'Red' alert has been issued in the southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha region and north coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

Heatwave conditions across northwest India, central India and eastern India will continue for the next 5-7 days.

Forecast for Northern Regions

Predicting weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Kumar said light rainfall is expected in the next 3-4 days. The IMD official added, "light rainfall is expected in the next 3-4 days due to a western disturbance developing over the western Himalayas. Delhi-NCR will see temperatures in the range of 44-46 degrees Celsius for the next 6-7 days."

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