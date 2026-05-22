Latam Sports: Neymar Calf Edema Hits Brazil - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Forty-eight hours after his name was read out at the Museu do Amanhã, Neymar's calf reminded Brazilian football why his World Cup place has been a debate for the past year. The 34-year-old missed Santos's 2-2 Copa Sudamericana draw against San Lorenzo at the Vila Belmiro on Thursday, May 21, 2026, after scans confirmed an edema in his right calf two days after Carlo Ancelotti named him in Brazil's 26-man squad. Reports out of Rio said the CBF and Santos disagree on the severity, with his appearances in the May 31 friendly against Panama and the June 6 game against Egypt in doubt and a final assessment scheduled for May 27. Elsewhere on Sudamericana matchday five, River Plate reached the Round of 16 after a 1-1 home draw against RB Bragantino at the Monumental, fielding an alternative XI ahead of Sunday's Torneo Apertura final. In the NBA, the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 109-93 at Madison Square Garden to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, Josh Hart scoring a playoff career-high 26 points. As always, The Rio Times delivers comprehensive Latin America coverage. Today's Headlines May 21, 2026

EVENT RESULT KEY MOMENT Brazil WC: Neymar fitness Edema Right calf; May 27 assessment Sudamericana H: River vs Bragantino 1-1 Pereyra 90+'; River into last 16 Sudamericana D: Santos vs San Lorenzo 2-2 Santos without Neymar Sudamericana F: Grêmio vs Palestino 2-0 Pavón ends 15-month goal drought NBA ECF G2: Knicks vs Cavaliers 109-93 Hart 26, 18-0 Q3 run; NYK 2-0 Apertura final preview May 24 River vs Belgrano, Kempes, Córdoba NBA WCF G3 preview Tonight Spurs vs Thunder, Frost Bank Center

01

Forty-Eight Hours from Squad Call-Up to Calf Scan: Neymar's World Cup in Doubt Again

Brazil WC

Carlo Ancelotti spent Monday at the Museu do Amanhã defending his decision to include Neymar in Brazil's 26-man squad despite eighteen months of stop-start fitness. By Thursday afternoon, the player had given the doubters their first piece of evidence. The 34-year-old missed Santos's 2-2 Copa Sudamericana draw against San Lorenzo at the Vila Belmiro after a scan revealed an edema in his right calf, the latest in a long string of soft-tissue setbacks since his October 2023 ACL rupture. Santos confirmed the diagnosis on Thursday morning in an official statement, ruling him out of the Sudamericana fixture and casting doubt on his availability for the rest of Santos's pre-World Cup commitments.

How it happened

Monday - Ancelotti names Neymar in Brazil's final 26 at the Museu do Amanhã. The coach defends the call:“He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group; he can create a better environment.” Tuesday - Neymar trains separately with Santos's medical staff after reporting discomfort. Initial assessment described as“mild fatigue.” Wednesday - Scans reveal edema in the right calf. CBF and Santos receive the diagnosis simultaneously. Thursday morning - Santos officially rule Neymar out of the Sudamericana fixture against San Lorenzo. CBF sources to ESPN Brasil describe the injury as“moderate,” requiring at least a week of rehabilitation. Thursday evening - Santos draw 2-2 with San Lorenzo at the Vila Belmiro without him. Bontempo and Gabriel Barbosa score for Santos; Mathías De Ritis for San Lorenzo.

Key moment

According to ESPN Brasil reporter Pedro Ivo Almeida, the CBF and Santos hold different positions on the injury's severity. Brazil's medical staff consider Neymar unlikely to be available for the May 31 friendly against Panama at the Maracanã, while Santos believe he could return for their Sudamericana fixture against Deportivo Cuenca on May 26. The two-party disagreement has produced a compromise: a definitive assessment on May 27, when Neymar is scheduled to join Brazil's pre-tournament camp. According to coverage by beIN Sports, the Santos medical team confirmed Neymar would be“taken care of to the maximum” in the days leading up to his concentration with the national side. The player himself has not spoken publicly since the diagnosis.

What's next

Brazil play two pre-tournament friendlies: Panama on Sunday May 31 at the Maracanã and Egypt on Saturday June 6 in the United States. Neymar's participation in both is now in serious doubt. Brazil's World Cup opener is on Saturday June 13 against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The CBF has confirmed Neymar will remain in the squad regardless of the friendlies. Santos play Deportivo Cuenca in the final Sudamericana group match on Tuesday May 26, where qualification for the knockout phase will likely be settled, then Grêmio in Brasileirão Round 17 on Saturday May 23 before the pre-World Cup pause.

Neymar diagnosed with right calf edema on Wednesday, two days after his inclusion in Brazil's 26-man World Cup squad. Missed Santos 2-2 San Lorenzo at the Vila Belmiro (Bontempo, Gabriel Barbosa; De Ritis). CBF describes injury as“moderate,” requiring at least one week of rehabilitation. May 31 friendly vs Panama and June 6 friendly vs Egypt in doubt. Definitive fitness assessment May 27. World Cup opener: Brazil vs Morocco, June 13 at MetLife Stadium.

02

Coudet's Calculated Draw: River Rotate to the Sudamericana Last 16 With the Final in Mind

Sudamericana

River Plate reached the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 with one match to spare on Wednesday night, drawing 1-1 with RB Bragantino at the Monumental in front of a crowd that spent most of the second half chanting about Sunday's Apertura final rather than the game in front of them. Eduardo Coudet started a heavily rotated XI, mindful that the trip to Córdoba four days later was the season's defining fixture, and his side were second-best for most of the night. Alix Vinicius headed Bragantino in front from a 35th-minute corner; Lautaro Pereyra rescued a point in the 90th, finishing a rebound after Juan Fernando Quintero's long-range effort hit the goalkeeper. River have 11 points in Group H, three clear of Bragantino, and qualified for the knockout phase with the final group game still to play.

How it happened

XI - Coudet sends out an alternative side: Armani in goal, Quintero captain, Pereyra and Subiabre up front. Most of Sunday's likely starters watch from the bench. 35′ - From a Bragantino corner on the right, Isidro Pitta heads back across goal; Alix Vinicius (Bragantino) arrives at the far post and heads in. 0-1. HT - Coudet makes attacking changes at the break, throwing on Quintero and reorganising in search of an equaliser. 80′ - Quintero strikes from 25 yards; the shot is rasping but goalkeeper Cleiton parries. 90+1′ - Quintero again from distance; the parry drops to Lautaro Pereyra (River), who taps in from close range. 1-1.

Key moment

According to coverage by La Página Millonaria, the late goal triggered a stadium-wide chant about Sunday's final rather than the Sudamericana point.“La gente explota en el Monumental y pide por la final del domingo” (“The crowd erupts in the Monumental and calls for Sunday's final”), the outlet reported. Coudet, asked afterwards about the rotation, told La Nación the call was straightforward:“El domingo es el partido del año” (“Sunday is the game of the year”). The Group H standings were also reshaped by a parallel development off the pitch: CONMEBOL had earlier stripped Bolivian clubs of home advantage because of ongoing social unrest, sending Blooming's fixtures abroad and complicating Group H's tiebreaker arithmetic. River will know on the final matchday whether the draw earned top spot or a Round of 16 trip away.

What's next

River play Belgrano in the Torneo Apertura final on Sunday May 24 at 15:30 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba. The Sudamericana group closes on Wednesday May 27, when River host Blooming and Bragantino travel to face Carabobo. Top spot in Group H gives direct entry to the Round of 16; second place sends River into the knockout play-off round in July against a Libertadores third-place finisher. The remainder of Group H is decided: Carabobo (six points) and Blooming (one) cannot catch the top two.

River 1-1 Bragantino (Alix Vinicius 35′; Pereyra 90+1′) at the Monumental. River reach 11 points in Group H and qualify for the Sudamericana Round of 16. Heavily rotated XI ahead of Sunday's Apertura final vs Belgrano at the Kempes. Group H final round: River vs Blooming and Bragantino vs Carabobo, Wednesday May 27.

Neymar calf edema Brazil World Cup squad Santos San Lorenzo Sudamericana Ancelotti CBF River Plate Bragantino Monumental Coudet Quintero Pereyra Grêmio Palestino Pavón Knicks Cavaliers Hart Brunson Mitchell Apertura final Belgrano Zielinski

Football

03

Pavón Ends 15 Months Without a Goal, Grêmio Move Within One Win of Sudamericana Last 16

Sudamericana

Grêmio beat Palestino 2-0 at the Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre on Wednesday night to reach 10 points in Sudamericana Group F, one point behind leaders Montevideo City Torque, with the final group matchday to come. Martin Braithwaite (Grêmio) opened the scoring; Cristian Pavón (Grêmio) added the second from outside the box, his first goal in 15 months. Goalkeeper Walter, named in Brazil's 26-man World Cup squad on Monday, made a decisive second-half save from César Munder when Palestino were 1-0 down and threatening an equaliser. According to CNN Brasil, the result leaves Grêmio“dependent only on themselves” to avoid the knockout play-offs and qualify directly to the Round of 16.

The story within the story was Pavón's goal. The 30-year-old Argentine winger, signed from Boca Juniors in 2024 and a regular target for the Porto Alegre crowd's frustration, had not scored since February 2025 in any competition.“Pavón faz a Arena do Grêmio pulsar” (“Pavón makes the Arena do Grêmio pulse”), wrote the CONMEBOL Sudamericana social media account. According to Grêmio's official statement, his strike from outside the area was, in coach Mano Menezes's words,“una respuesta a los críticos y a sí mismo” (“an answer to the critics and to himself”). Pavón celebrated by running to the touchline and embracing the substitute bench.

Group F now hinges on Tuesday May 26, when Grêmio host Montevideo City Torque at the Arena. A Grêmio win delivers first place and a direct ticket to the Round of 16; a draw or loss likely sends the Brazilians to the knockout play-offs in July. City Torque's 12 points reflect their status as the group's surprise: the Uruguayan side, owned by the City Football Group, have led from matchday three.

Grêmio 2-0 Palestino (Braithwaite, Pavón) at the Arena do Grêmio. Grêmio reach 10 points in Group F, one behind leaders Montevideo City Torque. Pavón's first goal in 15 months. Goalkeeper Walter, called up to Brazil's World Cup squad Monday, made a decisive 12th-minute second-half save. Group F decider: Grêmio vs City Torque at the Arena, Tuesday May 26.

04

“Knicks in Four”: Hart Erupts, an 18-0 Run, and a 2-0 ECF Lead

NBA

The New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-93 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Josh Hart scoring a playoff career-high 26 points and Jalen Brunson contributing 19 points and a playoff career-high 14 assists. According to ESPN, an 18-0 third-quarter run flipped a tied game and effectively settled the night. The MSG crowd chanted“Knicks in Four! Knicks in Four!” in the closing minute. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 26 points; James Harden added 18. Cleveland shot 68.8% from the free-throw line, missing ten attempts, and have now lost the first two games of their second straight playoff series.

How it happened

H1 - Cleveland respond to their Tuesday collapse by leading at the half. Brunson scores only two points; the Cavaliers leave Hart open and he misses four of his first five shots. Q3, 10:37 - Cleveland tie the game at 53-53; the score had been level since 1:59 in the second quarter. Q3, 5:04 - An 18-0 run over 4:44 puts New York 71-53 ahead. Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns lead the scoring; the Knicks make every shot they take in the surge. Q4, 1:15 - Max Strus (Cleveland) fouls out, his sixth foul. Cleveland's deficit had peaked at 19 points. Final - Knicks 109, Cavaliers 93. The starting lineup combines for 96 points and 12 made threes.

Key moment

The 18-0 run was the night's swing. According to NBA, Hart led the third-quarter resurgence after a slow start: he finished 10-of-21 from the field, 5-of-11 from three, with seven assists and what Yahoo Sports called“aggressive defense against Cleveland's backcourt.” Brunson, whose 38 points had won Game 1 with the 22-point comeback, took on the playmaker role with the playoff career-high 14 assists.“In our mind it's 0-0,” Towns said, per ESPN.“We've got to win the next game. It's the most important game of the year and that's how we treat it.” Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson noted the encouragement:“It's difficult when you're not making shots,” Harden said.“It puts twice as much pressure on you defensively to get stops.”

What's next

The series moves to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday May 23. The Cavaliers have erased a 2-0 deficit in the playoffs once before, against the Pistons earlier this same postseason, and the franchise's confidence in road comebacks remains intact. The Knicks, for their part, are two wins away from a first NBA Finals appearance since the 1999 series defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is in San Antonio on Friday May 22 at the Frost Bank Center, with the Spurs and Thunder tied 1-1.

Knicks 109-93 Cavaliers (Game 2); New York lead series 2-0. Hart 26 (playoff career-high) on 10-21 FG, 5-11 from three; Brunson 19 with 14 assists (playoff career-high); Towns 22. Mitchell 26 and Harden 18 for Cleveland; Cavs 68.8% FT (10 misses). Knicks' starting lineup: 96 combined points, 12 made threes. Game 3 in Cleveland, Saturday May 23.

05

Two Days to River vs Belgrano: The Three Men Who Were There in 2011

Apertura

The Torneo Apertura final is on Sunday May 24 at 15:30 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba: River Plate against Belgrano de Córdoba. According to coverage by Tribuna, three figures from the 2011 promoción that sent River to the second division will be in the Kempes on Sunday wearing Belgrano colours: head coach Ricardo Zielinski, then a player and now the manager; assistant coach Juan Carlos Olave, the goalkeeper who saved the decisive penalty fifteen years ago; and midfielder Franco Vázquez, still on the active roster at 36. The“final del morbo” (“final of the morbid history”) framing has dominated Argentine coverage all week, and it will dominate Sunday's broadcast as well.

The on-pitch picture favours River. The 14 head-to-head meetings since the 2011 promoción produce eight River wins, four Belgrano wins, and two draws, with River winning the last two encounters. Eduardo Coudet's rotation on Wednesday against Bragantino was the clearest sign that the final, and not the Sudamericana group standing, was his priority. According to Soy del Millo, Coudet told reporters after the Rosario Central semifinal that“el domingo es el partido del año” (“Sunday is the game of the year”), and that the entire squad's planning had been organised around it. Belgrano, with no continental commitment this week, arrive the fresher of the two sides.

The stakes beyond the trophy itself are significant. The winner qualifies directly for the 2027 Copa Libertadores group stage and earns a place in the 2026 Trofeo de Campeones against the Clausura winner. Belgrano have never won the Argentine first division; a title on Sunday would be the club's first in its 121-year history. River's last domestic championship was the Supercopa Argentina in March 2024, more than two years ago. According to El Economista, partisans of both clubs are expected in equal numbers at the Kempes, with the proximity of Córdoba expected to give Belgrano a slight crowd edge. The neutral venue, in practice, will be anything but.

Apertura final: River vs Belgrano, Sunday May 24, 15:30, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba. Three 2011 promoción figures in Belgrano's camp: Zielinski (HC), Olave (assistant), Vázquez (still playing at 36). H2H since 2011: River 8, Belgrano 4, 2 draws (14 meetings). Belgrano have never won the Argentine first division (121-year history). Winner: 2027 Libertadores group stage berth and 2026 Trofeo de Campeones place.

06

Two Stories From the 26: Pedro's Quiet Week, Neymar's Loud One

Analysis

Four days after Ancelotti's squad list, two of its most contested names have gone in opposite directions. Pedro, omitted from the 26, answered the omission on Wednesday by scoring the only goal in Flamengo's 1-0 Libertadores win over Estudiantes and sealing the defending champions' Round of 16 qualification. He spoke briefly afterwards about being focused on Flamengo for the rest of the year, and is now expected to lead Flamengo's title pursuit through Saturday's Brasileirão visit to Palmeiras at the Allianz Parque. Neymar, included in the 26 despite eighteen months of fitness questions, has been ruled out of Santos's current Sudamericana fixture by a calf edema that has already cast doubt over both pre-tournament friendlies. The two stories function as one: Ancelotti's squad has not yet survived its first week.

The broader pattern is familiar. According to ESPN Brasil, three of Ancelotti's named 26 have had medical scares since Monday: Neymar (calf), Pedro Henrique (the Cruzeiro defender, with hamstring tightness reported during midweek training), and Wesley (the Roma right-back, who picked up a yellow-card suspension that has nothing to do with fitness but adds to the load-management calculation). Ancelotti's deputy at Real Madrid for nine years before taking the Brazil job, Davide Ancelotti, sacked from Botafogo earlier this month, has spent the week telling Brazilian press that“no squad survives a World Cup year without three or four medical headaches.” That number now stands at three after one week.

Brasileirão Round 17 closes on Saturday May 23 with Flamengo at Palmeiras at the Allianz Parque, the de facto title decider before the World Cup pause. Palmeiras lead by four points with Flamengo holding two games in hand from the CONMEBOL-cancelled fixtures earlier in the campaign. The mid-July restart will resume from this position, with the World Cup itself occupying the calendar from June 13 to July 19. The competition's longest pause in nearly two decades begins on Sunday May 24, the same day River and Belgrano contest the Apertura final in Córdoba.

Three of Ancelotti's 26 with medical question marks within four days of selection: Neymar (calf edema), Pedro Henrique (hamstring tightness), Wesley (yellow-card load management). Two pre-tournament friendlies scheduled: Brazil vs Panama May 31 at the Maracanã; Brazil vs Egypt June 6 in the United States. Brasileirão Round 17 decider: Flamengo at Palmeiras, Allianz Parque, Saturday May 23. Brasileirão restarts mid-July after World Cup.

07

Copa Sudamericana: Group Picture After Matchday Five

Standings

GROUP LEADER PTS CHASER PTS STATUS D Santos 9 San Lorenzo 8 Both alive into MD6 F Mvd City Torque 12 Grêmio 10 Direct decider Tuesday H River Plate 11 RB Bragantino 8 River through (R16) A Macará 10 Tigre / América Cali 5 Macará nearly through

Eight groups; one direct Round of 16 berth per group, second place to the knockout play-offs in July. Final matchday May 26-28. Bolivian clubs have lost home advantage this matchday because of CONMEBOL's response to the ongoing social unrest, complicating tiebreaker arithmetic in Groups E and H.

Confirmed Sudamericana Round of 16: River Plate (Group H). On the brink: Grêmio (Group F decider Tuesday vs City Torque), Santos and San Lorenzo (Group D both alive), Atlético Mineiro (Group B leader). Bolivian clubs lost home rights for matchday five; Blooming play Carabobo in Asunción Friday. Final group matchday: May 26-28.

08

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

How serious is Neymar's calf injury before the 2026 World Cup?

Neymar has been diagnosed with edema in his right calf, according to scans confirmed by Santos on Thursday May 21, two days after Carlo Ancelotti included him in Brazil's final 26-man squad for the World Cup. According to ESPN Brasil reporter Pedro Ivo Almeida, the CBF describes the injury as“moderate” and expects him to need at least a week of rehabilitation. The 34-year-old missed Santos's Copa Sudamericana 2-2 draw against San Lorenzo at the Vila Belmiro and is in doubt for both of Brazil's pre-tournament friendlies, against Panama on May 31 at the Maracanã and against Egypt on June 6 in the United States. The CBF and Santos disagree on the timeline: Santos believe he could return for the Sudamericana match against Deportivo Cuenca on May 26, while Brazil's medical staff are more cautious. A definitive fitness assessment is scheduled for May 27, when Neymar joins Brazil's pre-tournament camp. The CBF has confirmed he will remain in the 26-man squad regardless. Brazil play Morocco in their World Cup opener on June 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Has River Plate qualified for the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16?

River Plate qualified for the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 on Wednesday May 21 after drawing 1-1 with RB Bragantino at the Monumental in Buenos Aires, reaching 11 points in Group H with the final matchday still to play. Alix Vinicius headed Bragantino in front at minute 35 from an Isidro Pitta cross; Lautaro Pereyra equalised in the 90th, finishing a rebound after Juan Fernando Quintero's long-range effort hit goalkeeper Cleiton. Eduardo Coudet started a rotated side ahead of Sunday's Torneo Apertura final against Belgrano at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, the season's defining fixture for the Buenos Aires club. River close Group H against Blooming at the Monumental on Wednesday May 27, with top spot still in play. Top spot delivers direct entry to the Round of 16; second place sends River to the knockout play-off round in July against a Libertadores third-place finisher.

When is the Torneo Apertura final between River and Belgrano?

The Torneo Apertura 2026 final between River Plate and Belgrano de Córdoba is on Sunday May 24 at 15:30 Argentine time at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba. River, coached by Eduardo Coudet, reached the final by beating San Lorenzo on penalties in the Round of 16, Gimnasia La Plata in the quarterfinals, and Rosario Central 1-0 at the Monumental in the semifinal on May 16. Belgrano, coached by Ricardo Zielinski, eliminated Talleres, Unión de Santa Fe, and Argentinos Juniors on penalties on May 17. Three figures from the 2011 promoción that sent River to the Nacional B will be in the Belgrano camp: Zielinski himself, then a player; goalkeeper coach Juan Carlos Olave; and midfielder Franco Vázquez, still on the active roster at 36. The winner qualifies for the 2027 Copa Libertadores group stage and the 2026 Trofeo de Campeones. The match is broadcast live on TNT Sports Premium and ESPN Premium.

Related coverage: previous Latin America Sports Daily (May 21: Pedro sends Flamengo through) · Brasileirão Round 9 · Brazil Elections 2026 guide.

Latin America sports today, Latin America sports news, LATAM sports daily, Latin America sports May 21 2026, Neymar calf edema right calf injury Santos World Cup 2026 Brazil 26-man squad Ancelotti Museu do Amanha Pedro Ivo Almeida ESPN Brasil CBF moderate injury one week rehabilitation Vila Belmiro Cuca coach May 27 fitness assessment May 31 friendly Panama Maracana June 6 Egypt United States Morocco MetLife June 13 World Cup opener Group C Haiti Scotland, Santos 2-2 San Lorenzo Copa Sudamericana Grupo D Vila Belmiro Gabriel Bontempo Gabriel Barbosa Mathias De Ritis Cuca rotation, Copa Sudamericana 2026 matchday five Group H River Plate 1-1 RB Bragantino Estadio Mas Monumental Buenos Aires Alix Vinicius Pitta corner 35 minute Lautaro Pereyra 90+1 Quintero rebound Cleiton goalkeeper Coudet alternative XI rotated Armani Subiabre 11 points qualification Round of 16 Group H Carabobo Blooming Bolivia social unrest CONMEBOL home advantage stripped Asuncion Paraguay, La Pagina Millonaria gente explota Monumental final domingo Coudet partido del ano La Nacion Soy del Millo, Apertura final River Belgrano Domingo May 24 15:30 Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes Cordoba Ricardo Zielinski coach Eduardo Coudet Juan Carlos Olave goalkeeper coach Franco Vazquez 36 promocion 2011 Nacional B descenso 14 head-to-head meetings River 8 wins Belgrano 4 wins 2 draws Tribuna final del morbo, Belgrano never won Argentine first division 121-year history Trofeo de Campeones 2026 Copa Libertadores 2027 group stage Recopa Campeones, Gremio 2-0 Palestino Arena do Gremio Porto Alegre Group F Mano Menezes Braithwaite Cristian Pavon 15-month goal drought February 2025 Boca Juniors 2024 transfer Walter goalkeeper World Cup 26-man squad Brazil save Cesar Munder Carrasco CNN Brasil dependent only on themselves Round of 16 Montevideo City Torque City Football Group Tuesday May 26 decider, NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 New York Knicks 109-93 Cleveland Cavaliers Madison Square Garden Josh Hart playoff career-high 26 points 10-21 FG 5-11 three-point shooting Jalen Brunson 19 points 14 assists playoff career-high Karl-Anthony Towns 22 18-0 third-quarter run 4:44 Donovan Mitchell 26 James Harden 18 Cleveland Cavaliers 68.8 percent free throw shooting ten misses Max Strus foul out crowd Knicks in Four chant, NBA Western Conference Finals Game 3 Friday May 22 San Antonio Frost Bank Center Spurs Thunder tied 1-1 Victor Wembanyama Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso, Saturday May 23 Game 3 Cleveland Cavaliers home, two wins NBA Finals Knicks 1999 San Antonio Spurs Tom Thibodeau, Brasileirao Round 17 Saturday May 23 Flamengo Palmeiras Allianz Parque title decider World Cup pause mid-July restart, Pedro Flamengo Libertadores Estudiantes Maracana qualification Round of 16, three medical question marks 26-man squad Neymar Pedro Henrique Cruzeiro hamstring tightness Wesley Roma right-back yellow card suspension Davide Ancelotti Botafogo sacked Brazilian press, Champions League final May 30 Puskas Arena Budapest Arsenal PSG Willian Pacho Ecuador Luis Diaz Colombia, Hulk Fluminense July 20 registration window Maracana unveiling number 7, Independiente Medellin CONMEBOL ruling walkover Article 24.2 Disciplinary Code 60-day fan ban pending points award final group matchday May 26, Boca Juniors Cruzeiro Libertadores Group D May 28 Universidad Catolica Boca must win qualify, Fluminense Bolivar Maracana Tuesday Group C Independiente Rivadavia qualified Round of 16 Mendoza, Coquimbo Unido Deportes Tolima 3-0 Group B Jannesen 62 Chilean surprise Colombian winless run earlier campaign

Read More from The Rio Times

Latin America Sports Daily for Thursday, May 21, 2026 Latin America Sports Daily for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Latin America Sports Daily for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Newsletter CTA -