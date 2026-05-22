MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mackay Gold & Silver Announces Listing on the OTCQB Under the Symbol "MKGSF"

May 22, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Mackay Gold & Silver

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Mackay Gold & Silver Corp. (TSXV: MACK) (OTCQB: MKGSF) (" Mackay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, effective May 22, 2026, under the symbol "MKGSF".

"Listing on the OTCQB shortly after our TSX.V debut was a priority for Mackay, reflecting our commitment to enhance the Company's visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors," said Darwin Green, Chief Executive Officer of Mackay. "With our inaugural 20,000-metre drill program set to commence mid-June at the Occidental Lode in the Comstock District, one of America's richest and historically productive mining districts, we believe this is an opportune time to broaden our market exposure through the OTCQB. Mackay is well-funded with approximately US$62 million in cash to pursue significant modern discoveries."

The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized as a premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that meet high financial reporting standards and maintain current public disclosure. Listing on the OTCQB is expected to provide Mackay with enhanced visibility and convenience of trading for U.S.-based investors, broadening the Company's shareholder base and improving overall liquidity.

Mackay Gold & Silver Corp.

Mackay Gold & Silver Corp. is a Nevada-focused gold and silver exploration company with 100% control of a large, consolidated land package in one of America's richest, productive and oldest mining districts. With an estimated 8.2 million ounces of historical gold production and 192 million ounces of silver produced between 1859 and 1926 from so called 'bonanza lodes' that averaged 35 g/t gold and 726 g/t silver, the Comstock District is recognized as one of America's highest grade epithermal systems and an attractive setting for modern discovery. Led by an experienced team with a strong track record of discovery, development, and value creation, Mackay is well funded and committed to delivering shareholder value through disciplined exploration and responsible resource development.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Mackay Gold & Silver Corp.

Suite 405, 375 Water Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 5C6

Canada