National Art Museum Immerses Audience In Romantic Atmosphere

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted an enchanting evening titled "Love is Life," AzerNEWS reports.

The concert, dedicated to the brightest human emotions, immersed the audience in a magical, romantic atmosphere.

The concert program, held in connection with the World Urban Forum (WUF13), featured a selection of vibrant musical works performed by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Farida Mammadova (soprano), and Associate Professor of the Chamber Accompaniment Department at the Baku Music Academy, Yulia Karimova. The event was curated by Agdes Bagirzade.

The creative partnership of Farida Mammadova and Yulia Karimova has long won the hearts of audiences, with their performances traditionally attracting full halls. The musical evening drew wide public attention, with guests including heads of diplomatic missions from Turkiye, Latvia, and Northern Cyprus, representatives of international cultural communities, and prominent figures of the arts.

During the concert, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Farida Mammadova and pianist Yulia Karimova performed works that reflected the full range of romantic emotions and the depth of human feelings. The soprano and talented pianist maintain an active concert schedule and carefully select the repertoire, subtly revealing the inner drama and poetic nature of each piece.

The program brought together different eras and cultures, where the vocal heritage of Franz Liszt, Edvard Grieg, and Jean Sibelius was organically intertwined with compositions by Aghabaji Rzayeva, Adnan Saygun, Adila Huseynzadeh, as well as Gabriel Fauré, Maurice Ravel, and Xavier Montsalvatge. This rich musical program offered the audience a wide spectrum of emotions and once again demonstrated how music can speak about love without words.

Thanks to the impeccable organization and creative approach of curator Agdes Bagirzade, known for her engaging cultural projects, the impressions from the evening were exceptionally warm.

The inspiration and uplifting emotions brought by the music filled the hall with gentle lyricism, and the audience responded with sincere and grateful applause.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.