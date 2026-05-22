New Group Of Former Idps Returns Home To Azerbaijan's Khojavand (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 65 people (17 families) have been relocated to the city.

Prior to that, the families had temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.

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