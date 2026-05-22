403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Group Of Former Idps Returns Home To Azerbaijan's Khojavand (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, May 22. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
At this stage, 65 people (17 families) have been relocated to the city.
Prior to that, the families had temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment