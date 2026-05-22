AI Home Renovation Planning Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $4.4 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Ai-Driven Design Visualization Tools
4.2.2 Automated Renovation Cost Estimation
4.2.3 Personalized Material and Layout Recommendations
4.2.4 Real-Time Renovation Simulations
4.2.5 Increased Adoption by Homeowners and Designers
5. Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Homeowners
5.2 Interior Designers
5.3 Renovation Contractors
5.4 Real Estate Agents
5.5 Others
6. Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
Companies Featured
- Homestyler Inc. Foyr Technologies Private Limited Chief Architect Inc. Spacejoy Inc. Snaptrude Inc. RoomSketcher AS Arch AI Inc. Magicplan Inc. Cedreo SAS Planner 5D UAB Beijing Coohom Technology Co. Ltd. Floorplanner B.V. Renovate AI Inc. Remodeled AI Inc. ReRoom AI Inc. Interior AI Inc. RoomsGPT Roomalyze Inc. Decoratly Ltd. HomeVisualizer AI Inc. Roomlizer Inc.
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Home Renovation Planning AI Market
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