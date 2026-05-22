AI Home Renovation Planning Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $4.4 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Renovation Planning AI Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The home renovation planning artificial intelligence (AI) market is on an upward trajectory, expected to expand from $1.76 billion in 2025 to $2.12 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 20.3%. This surge is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital design tools, demand for precise renovation planning, and growing investments in property technology solutions.

The market is projected to reach a size of $4.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20%. The forecast period anticipates a spike in AI-enabled renovation tools, predictive design analytics, virtual design collaborations, and technology advancements in home design AI. Key trends include augmented and virtual reality innovations, predictive renovation modeling, and breakthroughs in intelligent design automation and 3D planning tools.

AI adoption in residential planning is a major growth driver in this sector. As homeowners and professionals seek efficient ways to envision renovation projects, AI tools offer automation, predictive insights, and advanced visualization. This transition is exemplified by Home Innovation Research Labs data, which shows U.S. home builder usage of AI in design and planning jumped from 9% in 2024 to 17% in 2025.

Leading companies are accelerating development in AI-powered design visualization, including generative AI systems that facilitate decision-making and reduce renovation errors. For example, Renovation Designer, launched in September 2024, allows users to visualize potential renovations using a generative AI tool powered by Hover. This enables realistic modifications without professional aid.

Key players in this domain include Homestyler Inc., Foyr Technologies Private Limited, Chief Architect Inc., and others. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth during the forecast period.

The AI landscape in home renovation involves software and services offering intelligent design recommendations and project planning. The market faces challenges like global trade tensions, affecting costs related to IT infrastructure for software deployment. Despite these, local software development and regional data hosting present opportunities for resilience and innovation.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Pricing Model: Subscription Based; One Time License

Application: Kitchen Remodeling; Bathroom Renovation; Living Room Design; Exterior Upgrades; Whole-House Renovation; Other Applications End-User: Homeowners; Interior Designers; Contractors; Real Estate Agents; Other End Users

Subsegments:



Software: Design Visualization Tools; Floor Planning Software; Cost Estimation Platforms; Material Recommendation Systems; Project Simulation Software Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Installation Services; Maintenance Services; Support and Training Services

Key Attributes:

