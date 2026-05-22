WRAP® Developing Directional Light Scenarios And Non-Lethal Response (NLR) Technologies For Wrapreality® VR Training Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virtual reality training expansion designed to help officers use sight, sound, and sensation to distract, disorient, and deter subjects before escalation that requires higher levels of use-of-force

MIAMI, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“WRAP” or the“Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal ResponseTM (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced that the Company is developing a new low-light training expansion for its WrapReality® virtual reality platform.

“Low-light encounters are a major part of patrol work, but they have historically been difficult to replicate safely, consistently, and at scale,” said Jared Novick, President of WRAP.“We expect these enhancements to give agencies a more realistic way to train officers for nighttime decision-making, directional light use, communication, and force-option judgment. By integrating sight, sound, and then sensation, if necessary, into scenario-based training, WrapReality is intended to help officers to help officers recognize intervention windows, interrupt escalating behavior, maintain distance, and transition to appropriate follow-on control tactics when legally and tactically justified.”

WRAP is developing nighttime and low-light versions of 15 to 20 of the most-used training scenarios in the WrapReality scenario library. These are being built as full day-to-night conversions of existing environments, with the goal of creating realistic low-visibility conditions that more closely reflect what officers may encounter during patrol, building searches, outdoor encounters, and other suboptimal lighting environments.

The expanded scenario library is intended to help officers practice decision-making when verbal commands, subject behavior, environmental lighting, and force-option selection must be evaluated simultaneously. By incorporating directional light and realistic visibility constraints, WrapReality is expected to support repeatable training around early intervention, sensory disruption, and controlled transition tactics.

WRAP is also developing a handheld, directional light-based accessory for the WrapReality training platform meant to replicate the experience of managing a handheld light source alongside other duty tools during high-stress encounters. Once integrated, it is expected to join WrapReality's existing training force options.

In addition, WRAP is expanding support for weapon-mounted lights within low-light scenarios. Pistol-mounted light functionality was previously available in a limited number of scenarios, and the upcoming expansion is intended to broaden that capability across the updated scenario library.

The development of low-light scenarios, directional light training, and expanded weapon-mounted light support reflects WRAP's continued investment in WrapReality as part of its broader NLR ecosystem. By extending VR training into nighttime and low-visibility conditions, WRAP is working to address a practical training gap that the Company believes affects a significant portion of patrol activity and remains underserved in both traditional and VR-based training programs. The expansion is expected to support agencies to train officers on the tools available and when and how to use sensory interruption to support safer control, better decision-making, and more disciplined response under stress.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

WRAP's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality® immersive training platform, WrapVisionTM body-worn camera system, WrapTacticsTM training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets.

With a growing demand for non-lethal tools and techniques to create time, distance and tactical advantage in non-criminal calls, Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 incorporates a multi-sensory distraction of sight and sound as a first response, followed by a non-lethal restraint if further escalation is required. This approach reduces the risk of injury to officers, subjects, and the community.

Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution is intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapRealityTM VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under stress.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapRealityTM is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal ResponseTM, WrapRealityTM, Wrap Training Academy, and Non-Lethal ResponseTM are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

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