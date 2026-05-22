2-Year-Old's Hand Gets Trapped In New York Subway Train Door, Passengers Rush To Help (WATCH)

A two-year-old child is recovering after their hand became trapped in the closing doors of a subway train in New York City, US during the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Flushing Avenue and Broadway station in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy area on the J train line. The frightening moment was captured on video and later spread widely on social media.

SHOCKING | Young girl's arm gets stuck in a subway door in New York City; cops and bystanders rush to help rescue her twitter/E51ihIiAAi

- The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 22, 2026

Most suspenseful thing you'll see today:A 2-year-old's hand got stuck in the J train door at Flushing Ave & Broadway station at 1 m responders had to carefully free the tiny hand while the train stayed shut toddler is recovering and expected to be okay.... twitter/DbsDnfHdvD

- Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 21, 2026

Officials said the child's hand got stuck in the train door while passengers were either boarding or leaving the train. Panic quickly spread on the platform as people nearby realised what had happened.

Passengers and MTA worker rushed to help

Witnesses at the station immediately tried to help the child before emergency crews arrived. Video clips shared online show several passengers and an MTA worker working together calmly to assist the toddler.

The situation became tense as people feared the train could move while the child's hand was trapped. However, the train remained stopped while rescue efforts continued.

Soon after, firefighters from the FDNY arrived at the station and safely removed the child's hand from the subway door. Emergency medical teams then took the toddler to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police later confirmed that the child is expected to be okay and did not suffer serious injuries.

Viral video sparks strong reactions online

The rescue video quickly went viral online, with many social media users praising the quick response of passengers, MTA staff and first responders.

One user wrote,“Good to see that there are still many kind people.”

Another person posted,“Praying for this baby's full recovery. Amazing teamwork by FDNY and passengers keeping calm.”

Several viewers also said the video was stressful and emotional to watch. One comment read,“That vid shook me,” while another user wrote,“I couldn't sit through the whole video.”

Many people praised the teamwork shown during the rescue. One person commented,“I love seeing good people come together to do the right thing.”

At the same time, some users criticised the child's parents and questioned why a two-year-old was travelling on the subway at 1 a.m. Comments included,“Why is a 2 year old on the train at 1 am?” and“This is the carelessness of the parents.”

A few social media posts also included offensive or political remarks unrelated to the rescue itself.

Despite the frightening incident, authorities said the toddler is recovering and no major injuries have been reported so far.

The video has continued to spread online because many viewers were shocked by how quickly the accident happened. Others said the rescue showed how strangers can come together during emergencies in one of the world's busiest subway systems.