VGRC To Take Place In Vadodara In June With Focus On Central Gujarat Region

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, May 22 (IANS) The next edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) will be held in Vadodara in the last week of June 2026, with a focused review of the industrial and economic profile of Central Gujarat, the state government announced on Friday.

The conference will concentrate on the Central Gujarat region, which comprises Ahmedabad, Anand, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar, Narmada, Panchmahal and Vadodara districts.

The region contributes around 28 per cent of Gujarat's total manufacturing output, according to official data released ahead of the event.

The VGRC is being positioned as an extension of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit framework, with an emphasis on region-specific investment promotion and industrial planning.

The Vadodara edition is expected to highlight Central Gujarat's role in sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing and electronics, which collectively form a significant share of the state's industrial base.

Data from the Annual Survey of Industries 2022-23 shows that the region accounts for 93 per cent of Gujarat's production of other transport equipment and 92 per cent of output in the auto and auto components segment.

It also holds a notable share in beverages, pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment manufacturing.

Officials noted that around 62 per cent of Gujarat's geographical area falls under the influence of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), which continues to shape large-scale industrial development across the state.

Two key projects under this framework -- the 5,560-acre Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and the 2,849-acre Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Region (MBSIR) -- are currently at various stages of development.

District-wise industrial profiles presented ahead of the conference indicate strong sectoral specialisation across Central Gujarat.

Vadodara district accounts for 61 per cent of its output from chemicals and petrochemicals. Ahmedabad contributes significantly through auto and auto components (18 per cent), textiles (15 per cent), basic metals (13 per cent) and pharmaceuticals (9 per cent).

Gandhinagar's manufacturing base is driven by food processing (18 per cent), basic metals (17 per cent) and chemicals (14 per cent), with growth further supported by institutions and infrastructure such as GIFT City, which is strengthening the region's presence in electronics and fintech sectors.

Anand remains heavily dependent on agro and dairy processing, which accounts for 50 per cent of its manufacturing activity, followed by chemicals at 12 per cent.

Panchmahal shows strength in auto components (23 per cent), rubber and plastics (19 per cent) and pharmaceuticals (15 per cent). Kheda's industrial output is led by rubber and plastic products (23 per cent) and food processing (22 per cent).

In the more rural districts, Narmada's manufacturing is dominated by food processing at 92 per cent, while Chhota Udepur records 56 per cent in agro and food processing.

Dahod shows a 48 per cent share in food processing activities. On the export front, Central Gujarat recorded a total export value of 20.54 billion US dollars in the financial year 2024-25, with shipments reaching more than 219 countries.

Pharmaceuticals remained the leading export sector at $3.67 billion, accounting for 17.8 per cent of total exports, followed by nuclear reactors, boilers and machinery at $2.79 billion (13.6 per cent), electrical machinery and equipment at $1.79 billion (8.7 per cent), road vehicles and parts at $1.47 billion (7 per cent), organic chemicals at $1.45 billion (7 per cent), and dyeing, tanning and colouring materials at 1.03 billion US dollars (5 per cent).

The United States remained the largest export destination for Central Gujarat with a 23.8 per cent share valued at 4.88 billion US dollars, followed by the United Arab Emirates (7.3 per cent), Thailand (3 per cent), the United Kingdom (2.8 per cent) and Saudi Arabia (2.7 per cent).

The upcoming VGRC will also focus on emerging and priority sectors including semiconductors and electronics, information technology and IT-enabled services, biotechnology, aerospace and defence, fintech, green energy, skill development, startups, MSMEs, tourism, textiles and chemicals.

Tourism development is also expected to form part of the conference agenda, with officials highlighting the region's heritage and ecological assets.

These include the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Champaner-Pavagadh in Panchmahal district.

Other sites such as the Statue of Unity, Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary and the Pavagadh Hill Corridor are being promoted for eco-tourism and experiential travel, while Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir is being positioned as a centre for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

Previous editions of the VGRC have recorded significant investment interest.

The North Gujarat edition held in Mehsana in October 2025 saw 1,264 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth an estimated Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

The Kutch and Saurashtra edition in Rajkot in January recorded 5,492 MoUs with a projected investment of Rs 5.78 lakh crore.

The South Gujarat edition in Surat in May registered 2,792 MoUs worth Rs 3.53 lakh crore.

Organisers said the forthcoming Central Gujarat edition in Vadodara is expected to further strengthen investment inflows and reinforce the region's position as a key industrial hub within Gujarat's broader development framework.