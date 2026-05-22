Engagement Is Only Path To Peace Among Nations, Communities & People: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) Chief cleric and senior Kashmiri religious leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said on Friday that engagement is the only path to peace among nations, communities and people.

Delivering the Friday sermons at the Jama Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar said, "Today, as we gather at this historic pulpit of Jama Masjid, our hearts are filled with pain and disappointment that we were once again not allowed to visit Mazar-e-shuhuda Eidgah to pay tribute to our beloved leaders and the martyrs."

"Thirty-six years have passed since the martyrdom of Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq (RA) and the Hawal massacre of May 21, 1990, yet the wounds remain fresh in our hearts. His absence is more and more keenly felt."

"These past thirty-six years, have been very tough on Kashmir witnessing tragedies, violence and loss, and yet no closure. Shaheed-e-Millat (RA) understood that the Kashmir conflict while of dominion and territory for India and Pakistan, was played out at the cost of the people of Kashmir who were treated like dumb driven cattle," Mirwaiz Umar added.

"His political struggle was for their (Kashmiri people's) voice to be heard, their democratic aspirations to be respected and their dignity established. As international commitments made over the issue were never implemented and wars between the neighbouring countries over the conflict got them nowhere, he strongly advocated that they talk to each other to find a way out and in the process take the people of Jammu and Kashmir along, addressing their concerns and democratic aspirations."

"His vision and path remains as relevant today as it was thirty-six years ago. Shaheed Mirwaiz strongly abhorred violence. He saw violence and force as weakness not strength. He advocated dialogue and practiced it through out his own life -- in his constant outreach to all, even to his political adversaries."

"He saw dialogue among countries, among communities, among sects and among people as the best means to peaceful and respectful coexistence, leading to their wholesome growth, prosperity and development."

"For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, his dream was to see them as an empowered people, kind and humane, flourishing in peace through real and rooted democracy," Mirwaiz Umar said.

"The path shown by Shaheed-e-Millat for resolution, peace, brotherhood, dignity, and coexistence -- the path of dialogue and moderation is what has guided me in the ups and downs of these last 36 years as I follow in his footsteps. I pray to Allah that He give me the strength to fulfil my shaheed father's dream for his people."

Mirwaiz also announced that Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah on May 27.

He said that Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid will issue a detailed programme regarding the Eid congregational prayers in due course.