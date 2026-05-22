'Wasn't Answering My Calls': Jammu Woman Sets Herself Ablaze After Boyfriend 'Ignores' Her

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, May 22 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a woman in J&K's Jammu city set herself ablaze allegedly after her boyfriend ignored her calls, police said on Friday.

Police said that the incident occurred near the Tawi bridge area on Thursday when the woman allegedly poured an inflammable substance on herself and set herself on fire in a fit of rage, they said.

A police statement said that the 22-year-old woman allegedly set herself ablaze after her boyfriend did not respond to her phone calls.

Passersby immediately rushed to her aid and managed to douse the flames before police personnel admitted her to a hospital for treatment.

The woman suffered around 80 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigations suggest that a strained relationship was the reason behind the incident. The officer said the woman's statement was recorded in the hospital on Thursday night in the presence of a magistrate.

"She told investigators that she had not spoken to her boyfriend for the past two to three days, as he was not answering her calls. She said that she had no intention to die but acted in a fit of anger," the officer said.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the matter.

In India, "love-lorn" or "love failure" suicides refer to individuals tragically ending their lives due to heartbreak, unrequited feelings, or relationship breakups. It is a devastating social issue, frequently driven by immense social stigma and the immense personal pressure placed on youth in relationships.

Official data highlights a deeply concerning trend across the country.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), thousands of people tragically die by suicide due to "love affairs" or "failure in love" every year.

The highest risk is concentrated among teenagers and young adults between the ages of 15 and 29.

Certain states, particularly Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, consistently record higher numbers of lovelorn suicides compared to the rest of the country.

Studies indicate that many of these tragedies are compounded by strict family opposition (such as inter-caste or inter-religious relationships), familial rejection, and a general lack of accessible mental health resources to help youths navigate emotional distress.