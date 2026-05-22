UN Special Rapporteur Reiterates Call For Probe Into Pakistani Strike On Kabul Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, May 22 (IANS) The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, on Friday, reiterated his call for a full and independent investigation into Pakistan's airstrike on Omid Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul that took place in March and resulted in the killing of more than 269 people.

Bennett's call for investigation comes in response to United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan's (UNAMA) statement on X, where it shared details about cross-border casualties in Afghanistan.

On March 16, Pakistan launched airstrikes on Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul that killed hundreds of civilians and injured several others.

In a post on X, Bennett stated, "The 16/3 attack by Pakistan at Omid Drug Rehab Hospital Kabul where UNAMA verified 269-plus civilians killed demands a full, independent investigation. Deliberate attacks on civilians or civ objects may amount to war crimes. I also urge Taliban to ensure safety of patients in such facilities."

On May 12, the UNAMA stated that at least 372 Afghan civilians have been killed and 397 injured between January 1 and March 31 this year due to cross-border violence between the Pakistani military and Afghan forces.

The Human Rights Service of the UNAMA documented over 750 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan because of cross-border armed violence between Afghanistan's "de facto" security forces and Pakistani military. Most of these civilian casualties occurred as a result of airstrikes in February and March, the report noted.

According to the report, most of these civilian casualties occurred after Pakistan announced the start of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq on February 26, with over half attributed to the March 16 airstrikes by Pakistani military forces impacting the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul.

"Among the total civilian casualties were 72 women, 554 men, 48 girls and 95 boys. Up until the March 16 airstrike on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Centre, women and children made up over half of civilian casualties recorded, however as the Omid Hospital housed only males, this breakdown changed after the incident," the UNAMA update on Cross-border civilian casualties (January–March 2026) in Afghanistan stated.

Airstrikes caused 64 per cent of the civilian casualties while cross-border firing like mortars and artillery caused 34 per cent of the casualties, the report noted.

On March 16, airstrikes by Pakistani military forces impacted the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital, a facility for the treatment of drug-affected individuals.

"Based on UNAMA's visit to the site and discussions with eyewitnesses, three airstrikes impacted the facility, causing significant damage to its structures and killing at least 269 people (all male) and injuring a further 122 (including one woman). The vast majority of those killed and injured were patients of the hospital. The airstrikes occurred at the conclusion of tarawih evening prayers, when numerous patients were leaving the mosque," the report stated.