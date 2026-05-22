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Results Of Refinancing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2026-05-22 07:31:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
and the Press

Results of refinancing

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 July 2026.

The interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

ARMs funded by 1Y SDO
(April 2027)
DKK		 ARMs funded by 3Y SDO
(July 2029)
DKK		 ARMs funded by 5Y SDO
(July 2031)
DKK
Cash rate 2.85% 2.88% 3.00%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit and totalkredit. For information on the bond sales, please refer to

Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 22 72 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment

  • Results refinancing UK

MENAFN22052026004107003653ID1111155325



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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