Results Of Refinancing - Totalkredit A/S
| ARMs funded by 1Y SDO
(April 2027)
DKK
| ARMs funded by 3Y SDO
(July 2029)
DKK
| ARMs funded by 5Y SDO
(July 2031)
DKK
|Cash rate
|2.85%
|2.88%
|3.00%
Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 22 72 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
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Results refinancing UK
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