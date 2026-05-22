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Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of ordinary shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|€37.170105
|Volume
|40,000
|Total
|€1,486,804.20
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|€37.170105
|Volume
|40,000
|Total
|€1,486,804.20
|Date of transaction
|May 22, 2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
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