Companion Animal Health Size Is Projected To Be USD 66.0 Billion By 2035 Increased Adoption Of Pets Is Driving Market Growth Globally SNS Insider

Austin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Companion Animal Health Market size was valued at USD 28.5 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 66.0 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.74% over 2026–2035.

The Companion Animal Health market is experiencing a series of development and growth, due to the worldwide trend of pet humanization, adoption of pets in both underdeveloped and developed nations, and the adoption of advanced medical practices by veterinary professionals.









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The U.S. Companion Animal Health Market was valued at USD 8.1 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.63% during 2026–2035.

U.S. Companion Animal Health Market is leading the world in market size with a total of 86.9 million pet owner families, accounting for 66% of the total number of U.S. families, superior veterinary care facilities, and high per capita spending on pet health globally.

The Europe Companion Animal Health Market is estimated to be USD 8.16 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.37% during 2026–2035.

Europe still had its significant presence in the Companion Animal Health Market internationally in 2025, and UK, Germany, France, and Italy were the important nations contributing to Europe. European pet parents are well aware of the importance of preventive care for their animals, which helps them to purchase quality treatments.

Increasing Pet Humanization to Boost Market Growth Globally

The main driving force behind the Companion Animal Health Market is the growing emotional connection between man and pets across the world, leading directly to greater investment in pet health care. Increasingly, pet owners have been treating their pets not as pets but as equal members of the family who deserve to receive health care services comparable to those received by their family members. It is a phenomenon that is becoming more prevalent with each generation, especially with millennials and Gen Zs, who spend significantly more money on pet health care.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Pharmaceuticals emerged as the most dominant market segment, contributing a market share of about 43% in 2025 due to the consistent increase in the demand for antibiotics, antiparasiticide, and anti-inflammatory drugs globally. Diagnostics was expected to record the highest CAGR during the period of forecast from 2025 to 2035 due to Increasing demand for rapid and reliable point-of-care diagnostics tests.

By Animal Type

Dogs was the biggest segment holding about 39% market share in 2025 due to the fact that the world population of pets is mostly made up of dogs. Cats would be the fastest-growing segment with the highest CAGR from 2025-2035 owing to the rising adoption rates of cats in particular globally.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies and Clinics accounted for the largest market distribution channel share in 2025 due to the medical necessity of prescribed products, vaccines, and diagnostics that required professional intervention by veterinarians. E-Commerce will account for the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 due to the increasing number of customers for OTC products globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global Companion Animal Health Market in 2025, contributing about 36% to the total global revenues. In North America, the United States contributed the bulk of the revenues due to the high absolute number of pets, state-of-the-art research & development of veterinary drugs, high rate of pet insurance, and presence of major players like Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, and Elanco.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Increase in disposable incomes, high rates of urbanization, changing cultural perception regarding pets, and increasing understanding about pet healthcare are some of the factors responsible for the skyrocketing companion animal industry in APAC countries.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Companion Animal Health Market Report:



Zoetis Inc.

Merck Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Virbac S.A.

Ceva Santé Animale

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Royal Canin (Mars Inc.)

Hill's Pet Nutrition (Colgate-Palmolive)

Nestlé Purina PetCare

Mars Petcare

Nutreco N.V.

Neogen Corporation Animalcare Group

Recent Developments:



2026: Zoetis launched AI-powered precision medicine diagnostic tools enabling personalized companion animal treatment protocols based on genetic and biomarker profiles. Multiple companion animal longevity-focused biotech companies advanced clinical programs for age-extension therapeutics targeting large dog breeds, attracting substantial venture capital investment and regulatory engagement with the FDA's Accelerated Conditional Approval pathway. 2025 (March): Zoetis introduced AI-powered precision medicine diagnostics aimed at enhancing treatment efficacy and personalizing care for companion animals globally, marking a major milestone in the integration of artificial intelligence into veterinary clinical decision-making and individualized treatment planning.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



COMPANION ANIMAL POPULATION & OWNERSHIP TRENDS – helps you understand regional pet ownership growth, dog vs. cat population distribution, urban adoption trends, and increasing premium spending driven by pet humanization.

VETERINARY HEALTHCARE & TREATMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate growth in veterinary clinic visits, preventive care adoption, vaccination rates, chronic disease diagnosis trends, and rising surgical and diagnostic procedure volumes.

PHARMACEUTICAL & VACCINE DEMAND METRICS – helps you analyze prescription trends for companion animal drugs, parasiticide and anti-infective usage, vaccine adoption by animal type, and demand for specialty biologic therapies.

PET INSURANCE & HEALTHCARE SPENDING METRICS – helps you assess growth in pet insurance enrollment, annual healthcare spending patterns, public vs. private veterinary expenditure, and expansion of tele-veterinary services globally.

DIGITAL VETERINARY TECHNOLOGY & DIAGNOSTICS METRICS – helps you identify adoption trends in AI-enabled veterinary diagnostics, wearable pet health monitoring devices, and advanced digital healthcare solutions for companion animals. PET WELLNESS & E-COMMERCE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in pet nutrition, wellness products, online pet healthcare retailing, and the growing influence of e-commerce platforms on companion animal care markets.

Companion Animal Health Market Report Scope: