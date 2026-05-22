Storagevault Announces Results Of Annual General Shareholders Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“ StorageVault”) ( SVI-TSX ) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of StorageVault held on May 21, 2026 (the“ Meeting”). A total of 188 shareholders holding an aggregate of 298,678,304 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 81.684% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 7, 2026. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six members, with each nominee named in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 7, 2026, being elected as a director. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Iqbal Khan 87.165%

(260,026,689) ‎12.835%

(38,287,574) Milton Lamb 99.922%

(298,082,337) ‎0.078%

(231,926) Deborah Robinson 91.703%

(273,563,202) ‎8.297%

(24,751,061) Steven Scott 90.213%

(269,119,121) ‎9.787%

(29,195,142) Alan A. Simpson 89.102%

(265,804,097) ‎10.898%

(32,510,166) Mary Vitug 94.043%

(280,544,726) ‎5.957%

(17,769,537)

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault currently owns and operates 270 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 237 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.5 million rentable square feet on 785 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

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