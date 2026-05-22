Brazil's Bradesco Targets Ultra-Rich With Private-Jet Loans

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Private Banking

Key Facts

- Launch: Bradesco Global Private Bank announced the Bradesco aircraft financing line, branded Aircraft Financing, on Thursday during the Catarina Aviation Show 2026 in São Roque, São Paulo state, targeting Brazilian ultra-high-net-worth clients buying or refinancing executive jets.

- Structure: The line is operated through Bradesco Bank, the company's Miami-headquartered United States subsidiary, denominated in dollars, with amortization periods of up to ten years and loan-to-value ratios of up to 75 percent on new or pre-owned jets, with the aircraft itself serving as collateral.

- Market position: Bradesco already holds more than 60 percent of Brazil's aviation-leasing market and is the country's market leader in the segment; the new dollar product extends that position upstream into the acquisition-financing layer that international competitors have dominated.

- Customer rationale: Bradesco Bank Miami CEO Carlos Leibowicz framed the dollar denomination as a liquidity-preservation tool for clients with offshore assets and cross-border operating exposure, allowing them to finance an asset whose resale market is itself dollar-denominated without converting local currency.

- Strategic context: The launch reflects a broader pivot by Brazilian banks toward the ultra-rich segment, where credit margins remain strong, asset quality is high and competition for wealth-management mandates has accelerated as digital banks pressure traditional retail margins.

- Performance backdrop: Bradesco reported Q1 2026 recurring net income of R$6.81 billion ($1.22 billion), up 16.1 percent year-on-year, the ninth consecutive quarter of profit growth as the bank executes a multi-year turnaround under Chief Executive Marcelo Noronha.

The product positions Bradesco directly against Itaú Unibanco, BTG Pactual and the international private banks that have historically captured Brazilian aircraft-finance flows, in a wealth-management segment estimated at more than R$1 trillion in onshore and offshore assets.

What is the Bradesco aircraft financing product?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Bradesco aircraft financing line is a dollar-denominated credit product structured by Bradesco Bank, the company's Miami subsidiary, for the purchase or refinancing of executive jets by Brazilian and other Latin American ultra-high-net-worth clients. Loan-to-value ratios reach 75 percent on new and pre-owned aircraft, amortization periods extend to ten years, and the aircraft itself serves as the primary collateral. The legal architecture is designed for cross-border operation, with documentation that satisfies both Brazilian regulatory requirements for client disclosures and international standards for asset registration and aviation-specific security interests.

Leandro Karam, director of the Bradesco Global Private Bank division, framed the launch as a response to growing demand within the executive-aviation market, citing both new entrants into private-jet ownership and the expansion of family-and-corporate use cases beyond the traditional Sao Paulo-Rio de Janeiro corporate-commute pattern. The product was formally introduced during the Catarina Aviation Show, the principal Brazilian event for the executive-aviation industry, held this year from May 21 through 23 in São Roque, with Bradesco Global Private Bank as the master sponsor.

Why launch a private-jet product now?

Three forces are pushing Brazilian banks deeper into the ultra-rich segment. The first is competitive: digital banks such as Nubank, Inter and C6 have compressed margins in retail and small-business lending, leaving traditional incumbents to defend profitability in segments where balance-sheet scale, cross-border infrastructure, and relationship banking still matter. The second is demographic: Brazilian household wealth at the top of the distribution has continued to grow despite the broader economic cycle, with onshore and offshore private-banking assets now estimated above R$1 trillion ($179 billion) across the major institutions.

The third driver is the asset class itself. Brazilian executive-aviation demand has been resilient through the high-interest-rate cycle, partly because the buyer pool has limited interest-rate sensitivity and partly because the second-hand jet market remains dollar-denominated and globally liquid; Embraer's Phenom 300 series has held its position as the most-delivered light jet for fourteen consecutive years, and the company's Q1 executive-aviation delivery growth of 26 percent year-on-year confirmed the structural demand picture. A dollar-financed acquisition product fits both the asset and the client base in a way that real-denominated retail credit does not.

How does the new line fit into Bradesco's strategy?

Bradesco is in the third year of a multi-year turnaround under Chief Executive Marcelo Noronha, who has pushed the bank toward higher-margin segments while compressing the cost base of the legacy retail network. Q1 2026 recurring profit of R$6.81 billion ($1.22 billion) marked the ninth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth, with the credit portfolio reaching R$1.09 trillion ($195 billion) and the non-performing-loan ratio above ninety days at 4.2 percent. The wealth and insurance lines have outperformed the broader bank in fee and margin terms through the cycle, making them the natural focus of strategic capital allocation.

The aircraft-finance launch builds on the bank's pre-existing 60-percent leadership in the Brazilian aviation-leasing segment, where it competes primarily against international monoline aircraft-finance specialists rather than against domestic banks. The new product extends the franchise upstream into the acquisition-financing layer, where international banks like JPMorgan Private Bank and Citi Private Bank have historically dominated Brazilian flows through their United States private-banking platforms. By operating through its own Miami subsidiary, Bradesco can compete directly on legal structure and dollar-funding cost without ceding the relationship layer to a foreign institution.

What does it mean for the Brazilian competitive landscape?

The ultra-high-net-worth competitive map in Brazil is unusually concentrated. Itaú Unibanco 's private-banking division and BTG Pactual's wealth and asset-management business have grown fastest through the cycle, with XP Inc. mounting a credible challenge through its broker-dealer franchise and offshore arm; Bradesco's wealth franchise has historically been the largest by client count but has lagged on cross-border infrastructure relative to the leaders. The Miami subsidiary, which dates from a longer-standing United States banking presence, has been the bank's main vehicle for closing that gap.

A specialized aircraft-finance product is a useful capture mechanism because the asset typically signals a deeper relationship: clients who finance jets often hold investment portfolios, real estate financing, and corporate banking ties at the same institution. The launch therefore reads less as a standalone product and more as a relationship-building tool inside the broader competition for wealth-management mandates, where retention of large clients can swing tens of basis points of return on equity at the segment level.

Origination volume: The first-six-months book size, as disclosed in Bradesco's Q2 and Q3 earnings releases, and how it compares to the legacy aviation-leasing portfolio. Competitor response: Whether Itaú Unibanco, BTG Pactual or XP Inc. launch matching products through their own offshore platforms, and whether international banks defend their position with sharper pricing. Default experience: The performance of the early loan vintages, given that aircraft repossession is operationally complex and the secondary market is global but cyclical. Embraer feedback loop: Whether the new financing capacity translates into incremental Brazilian executive-jet orders for Embraer, particularly in the Phenom and Praetor lines where the company is dominant. Bradesco wealth fee revenue: The trajectory of Bradesco Global Private Bank's reported assets under management and the share of total bank fee income coming from wealth and private-banking lines. Currency-hedging structures: How the dollar-denomination of the loans interacts with clients' real-denominated cash flows, and whether the bank cross-sells currency-hedge products alongside the financing.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions Who can access the new financing line?

The product is operated through Bradesco Bank, the bank's United States subsidiary in Miami, which means clients need an account relationship at the United States entity. In practice, this maps to ultra-high-net-worth individuals who already hold offshore assets or operate cross-border businesses, the established Bradesco Global Private Bank client base.

Why dollars rather than reais?

Executive jets are bought and sold in a global market that is priced and transacted in dollars. A dollar-denominated loan matches the asset's currency exposure, lets the client preserve real-denominated liquidity for other uses, and reflects the funding cost at Bradesco Bank's United States balance sheet rather than at the Brazilian parent.

How big is the aviation-leasing market Bradesco already leads?

Bradesco holds more than 60 percent of the Brazilian aviation-leasing market by the bank's own disclosure. The market is concentrated, with the remainder split between specialized monoline aircraft-finance providers and a small number of international banks operating through Brazilian subsidiaries.

Does the aircraft secure the entire loan?

The aircraft is the primary collateral on the loan, with the loan-to-value cap of 75 percent providing a buffer for resale market fluctuations. In practice, ultra-high-net-worth borrowers typically pledge additional financial assets through cross-collateralization with the broader private-banking relationship, even if the headline product structure is asset-secured.

How does this connect to Bradesco's broader earnings?

Wealth and private banking generate higher margins per unit of risk than retail lending, and Bradesco's Q1 2026 results showed wealth-line fee income as the strongest growth contributor inside the overall service-revenue line. The aircraft-finance launch is intended to deepen wallet share within the existing client base while attracting new ultra-high-net-worth households to the bank's franchise.

Connected Coverage

The launch follows the trajectory laid out in Bradesco's Q1 profit beat and ninth-straight-quarter growth streak, sits inside the longer turnaround story documented in our review of Marcelo Noronha's transformation plan, and complements the broader market backdrop covered in our investing in Brazil 2026 reference.

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