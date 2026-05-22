Colombia Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook Report 2026: 50+ Kpis On End-Use Sectors, Operational Kpis, Retail Product Dynamics, And Consumer Demographics 2022-2031

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The social commerce market in Colombia is poised for significant growth, projected to increase by 11.3% annually and reach US$15.38 billion in 2026. The sector experienced notable growth between 2022 and 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This positive momentum is expected to persist, with a forecasted CAGR of 9.7% from 2026 to 2031, expanding the market from USD 13.82 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 24.43 billion in 2031.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed, data-centric analysis of Colombia's social commerce sector, highlighting market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. Including over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, the report provides a deep understanding of market dynamics, size, forecast, and share statistics.

Market opportunities are dissected by domestic vs. cross-border transactions, type of social platform, payment methods, business models, end-use consumer segments, and city type. Consumer behavior insights and retail spending dynamics further enrich the analysis. KPIs in both value and volume terms facilitate a nuanced understanding of market dynamics.

Report Scope



Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics: Coverage includes KPIs from 2022 to 2031 for the overall eCommerce and social commerce industries.

By Retail Product Categories: Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, Hospitality.

By End Use Consumer Segment: B2B, B2C, C2C.

By End Use Device: Mobile, Desktop.

By Location: Domestic, Cross Border; analyzed across Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities.

By Payment Method: Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, Other Digital Payment, Cash.

By Platforms: Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, Product Review Platforms. By Consumer Demographics & Behaviour: Focus on factors like Age, Income Level, Gender, alongside market share of key players in 2025.

Reasons to Buy



Strategy & Innovation Insights: Understand the future trajectory of the social commerce industry by examining strategic moves and innovation by major players to capture market share.

Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Grasp the emergent opportunities and forthcoming directions in Colombia's social commerce landscape. Delve into detailed segmentation enhanced with over 50 KPIs.

Value and Volume KPIs: Employ these indicators for an accurate read on market dynamics.

Access a comprehensive report with 44 tables and 57 charts, offering an extensive country-level analysis to guide informed decision-making.

Competitive Landscape: Review key players and market shares in Colombia's social commerce sector to develop strategic advantages.

Market Share Strategies: Craft targeted strategies to dominate segments within the social commerce value chain. Identify growth sectors and assess trends and risks specific to your market. Consumer Behaviour Insights: Enhance ROI by tracking evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending trends across consumer segments within the social commerce sector.

Key Attributes:

