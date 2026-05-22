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8Th Pay Commission Update: Good News For Govt Staff! Bumper Salary Hike Coming Soon?
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Centre set up the 8th Pay Commission for its employees and pensioners back in November 2025. The commission got an 18-month deadline to give its report, which ends in April next year.While state government employees are eagerly waiting for the 7th Pay Commission, central government employees are counting down the days for the 8th Pay Commission's implementation.The central government formed the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025 for its employees and pensioners. It gave the commission 18 months to submit a report on salaries, allowances, and DA.Dr. Manjit Singh Patel, the National President of AINPSEF and the National Mission for Old Pension Scheme India, said the report will be submitted soon. He hinted that good news is on the way for government employees.He added that government employees and pensioners might see the revised salary credited to their accounts as early as April 2027.The government has not yet officially announced the final implementation date. Dr. Manjit Singh Patel has only suggested a possible timeline. The Centre has not made any clear statement on this matter.The central government approved the 8th Pay Commission's formation in October 2025 and issued the gazette notification in November. The commission got 18 months to submit its report, which means the deadline ends around April-May 2027.It is expected that employees could start getting the benefits by April 2027. The new salary structure will be effective from January 1, 2026. This means employees will also receive arrears for this period.Once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, government employees will receive a lump sum payment of 15 months' salary as arrears. This means a significant amount of money will come into their hands next year.
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