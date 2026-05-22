New Honda City 2026 Launched With 27.26 Kmpl Mileage And Advanced ADAS Features

Honda has launched the new 2026 City with a bold design, premium features, ADAS safety tech, 27.26 kmpl mileage and an 8-year warranty, starting at Rs. 12 lakh ex-showroom.

Honda is making a big comeback in the Indian sedan market. They've officially launched the new 2026 Honda City, and it's turning heads already. With a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12 lakh, this car is packed with updates from design to safety. It's all set to compete with rivals like the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.

The biggest change in the new Honda City is its front design. A new grille, sharp LED headlamps, and a full-width light strip give the car a premium and sporty look. Honda has also redesigned the bumper, making this facelift feel much more modern than the old model. The new alloy wheels and rear spoiler design are sure to attract younger buyers.

Inside the car, Honda has added plenty of premium features. You get a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Other cool features like ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and a sunroof make long drives more comfortable. The cabin quality and dashboard finish feel much more premium this time around.Honda has paid a lot of attention to safety this time. The new Honda City comes with advanced safety features like ADAS technology, a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, and Hill Hold Assist. With more Indian customers becoming safety-conscious, these features are a huge plus for the City.Under the hood, Honda offers both a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a hybrid option. The company claims the hybrid version delivers an impressive mileage of 27.26 kmpl. A major highlight is the 8-year warranty on the hybrid battery. Bookings and deliveries have already started at Honda dealerships across India, making the new City a top choice for anyone planning to buy a sedan.