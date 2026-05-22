Former Spain International Azpilicueta Hangs Up His Boots Aged 36

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Madrid, Spain: Former Spain international defender Cesar Azpilicueta announced his retirement from professional football on Friday at the age of 36.

The defender, who played for Spain 44 times, made his announcement on social media.

"This season will be my last as a professional footballer. After so many years living my dream, I feel it's time to start a new chapter in my life," wrote Azpilicueta, who admitted that "even though I have been preparing myself for this moment, I found it hard to write this letter."

"When I first kicked a ball as a child in Pamplona with my schoolmates, I never imagined the amazing journey ahead. I'm grateful for every moment the wins, the tough losses, the challenges, and most of all, the people I've met and the friendships I've made along the way," explained the defender, who began his career at his hometown club, Osasuna, making his first team debut in April 2007, before joining Olympique Marseille, Chelsea FC, Atletico de Madrid before spending this season with Sevilla.

"It has been a true privilege. Every moment has meant so much to me," he wrote.

Azpilicueta played for Chelsea between 2012 and 2023, winning the Premier League twice, the Champions League, the Europa League and the FA and League Cups.