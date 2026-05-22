Azerbaijan Builds 12 Cities And Over 300 Villages From Scratch With Own Resources - Anar Guliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan, using its own financial resources and national potential within the framework of the 'Great Return' program, is building 12 cities and more than 300 villages from scratch, ensuring the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the official closing press conference held within the framework of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"Hosting WUF13 is an indicator of our national transformation agenda for Azerbaijan. We are implementing large-scale urban renewal across the country, modernizing cities, expanding green infrastructure, improving housing provision, strengthening climate resilience, and building smarter, more inclusive communities," he said.

Guliyev emphasized that one of the most ambitious reconstruction projects in the world is being implemented in the liberated territories:

"Cities and villages are being rebuilt based on the principles of sustainability, smart planning, and human dignity. Azerbaijan, using its own financial resources and national potential within the framework of the 'Great Return' program, is building 12 cities and more than 300 villages from scratch, ensuring the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands. Currently, master plans for nearly 110 cities, towns, and villages have already been approved, while plans for other settlements are under development."

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

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