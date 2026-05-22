UN-Habitat Praises Azerbaijan's Hosting Of WUF13

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach expressed gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Rossbach made the remarks during the forum's official closing press conference in Baku. She praised the level of hospitality, organization, and leadership demonstrated throughout the week, describing WUF13 as“a truly global gathering at a critical moment for the future of cities.”

Rossbach said more than 57,000 participants from over 176 countries took part in the forum, including more than 3,000 online attendees. She added that women and girls accounted for 55 percent of participants.

According to UN-Habitat, the forum brought together 11 heads of state, nine high-level guests, 88 ministers, 76 deputy ministers, and 130 mayors. A total of 579 sessions were held during the event.

The Urban Expo featured 260 exhibitors, innovators, and solution partners, while attracting more than 74,000 visitors. Rossbach also noted that 865 media representatives covered the forum throughout the week.

The final day of WUF13, jointly organized by UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan, includes roundtable discussions focused on the role of indigenous peoples and women in urban development.

Later in the day, organizers are scheduled to hold the official closing ceremony, present the symbolic baton to the host city of WUF14, and lower the WUF13 flag.

Participants are also expected to summarize the outcomes of discussions held over the past five days and outline future areas of cooperation in urban planning, housing policy, and sustainable development.

Throughout the forum, delegates discussed key global issues including the housing crisis, climate resilience, inclusive urban development, artificial intelligence in urban governance, green urbanization, and social equality.

WUF13, held under the theme“Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Settlements,” concludes on May 22 after bringing together governments, international organizations, experts, and civil society representatives to strengthen global cooperation on sustainable urban development.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

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