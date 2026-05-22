UN To Continue Driving Coordinated Approach To Global Housing - Deputy Secgen

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The entire United Nations family will continue its activities to strengthen a more coordinated and unified approach toward adequate housing provision and sustainable urban development, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, said during the official closing press conference held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

She stated that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can only be realized at the global level if they are implemented within our countries and communities.

"That is exactly why the discussions held and the commitments shaped within the framework of this forum are of vital importance for the implementation of the SDGs. These establish the foundations for the transformation we need across society and define the work we must carry forward after the forum.

This means that we must further strengthen cooperation with all members of society, particularly with local and regional authorities who will lead these transformations. This process must be based on people's real-life experiences, and housing must be accepted as one of the fundamental conditions of sustainable development," she emphasized.

She emphasized that cities must work for everyone - especially for children, women, youth, persons with disabilities, the elderly, migrants, internally displaced persons, and people living in informal settlements.

"Local-level adaptation measures must be one of the primary priorities.

Significant progress has been made since the adoption of the New Urban Agenda, but there is still much work to be done. The energy, partnerships, and solutions demonstrated within the framework of this forum give us reason to look to the future with hope.

Baku's call to action is clear: sustainable urbanization is one of the most powerful tools for rebuilding trust, accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals, and renewing multilateralism.

We leave Baku with a renewed determination to work together toward building inclusive, resilient, sustainable communities and cities that put human dignity at their core. It is now time to house the world and provide a dignified life for every human being," she said.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

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