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Uzbekistan, Webster University Boost Financial Sector Research

Uzbekistan, Webster University Boost Financial Sector Research


2026-05-22 07:07:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Uzbekistan's Central Bank and Webster University in Tashkent have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at strengthening collaboration between academia and the financial sector, Trend reports citing Uzbek Central Bank.

The agreement aims to integrate academic expertise with practical experience, facilitate research in the banking and financial sector, and enhance knowledge exchange.

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Trend News Agency

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