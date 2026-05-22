Uzbekistan Explores Satellite Internet Co-Op With Amazon Leo
The discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen the country's digital connectivity through the application of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technologies, with particular attention given to the development of stable and reliable digital services.
The parties also emphasized the strategic importance of establishing a secure, modern, and sustainable satellite communications infrastructure to support Uzbekistan's rapidly evolving digital economy and broader technological ecosystem.--
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