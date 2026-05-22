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Uzbekistan Explores Satellite Internet Co-Op With Amazon Leo

Uzbekistan Explores Satellite Internet Co-Op With Amazon Leo


2026-05-22 07:07:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Uzbekistan's Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov held talks with Ivan Zaitsev regarding prospective cooperation in the development of satellite communication technologies and digital infrastructure in country, Trend reports via the ministry.

The discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen the country's digital connectivity through the application of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technologies, with particular attention given to the development of stable and reliable digital services.

The parties also emphasized the strategic importance of establishing a secure, modern, and sustainable satellite communications infrastructure to support Uzbekistan's rapidly evolving digital economy and broader technological ecosystem.

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