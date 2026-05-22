Chevron Unveils Next-Generation Techron Fuel Additive
According to the company, the updated Techron formula helps clean engines and maintain their performance over time. Chevron says regular use of fuel containing the next-generation additive can remove up to 100% of damaging deposits left behind by poorer-quality gasoline, helping engines run more efficiently and smoothly.
The new formula underwent extensive testing, including laboratory analysis, engine performance studies, and comparisons with competing fuel products before being launched.--
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