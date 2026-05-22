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Chevron Unveils Next-Generation Techron Fuel Additive

Chevron Unveils Next-Generation Techron Fuel Additive


2026-05-22 07:07:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has introduced a new and improved version of its Techron gasoline additive designed to better protect car engines from harmful deposits caused by low-quality fuel, Trend reports via the company.

According to the company, the updated Techron formula helps clean engines and maintain their performance over time. Chevron says regular use of fuel containing the next-generation additive can remove up to 100% of damaging deposits left behind by poorer-quality gasoline, helping engines run more efficiently and smoothly.

The new formula underwent extensive testing, including laboratory analysis, engine performance studies, and comparisons with competing fuel products before being launched.

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