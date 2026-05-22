MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Galloper Gold Announces Fully-Funded Non-Brokered Private Placement

May 22, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Galloper Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. ( CSE: BOOM ) ( OTC Pink: GGDCF ) (the " Company " or " Galloper ") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of an aggregate of $2,226,996, comprising of (i) 16,891,633 flow-through common shares (each a " FT Share ") at $0.12 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,026,996, and (ii) 2,000,000 common shares (each a " Share ") at $0.10 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000. A strategic investor of the Company has committed to participating in the Private Placement of FT Shares for up to $999,996. The Private Placement is expected to close on May 29, 2026.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "). The Private Placement is subject to approval of the CSE, and all securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement of FT Shares for the Company's 2026 exploration program and from the Private Placement of Shares for general working capital purposes.

Hratch Jabrayan, CEO, said, "We are pleased to announce this Private Placement which will be used for the upcoming drilling program at our Glover Island Property announced on May 7, 2026. We are thrilled to have the significant investor interest and support for Galloper as we advance the Glover Island Project."

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 116.6 sq/km (11,660 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the 2017 LPSE Resource and the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

LinkedIn:

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You Tube: @gallopergold

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

...

Tel: 778-655-9266

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES







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Source: Galloper Gold Corp.