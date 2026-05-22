SRAD Lawsuit Alert: Sportradar Investors Are Notified Of The Ongoing Securities Class Action Over The Company's Potential Misstatements Contact BFA Law If You Lost Money

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sportradar Group AG faces securities fraud allegations that it aided and abetted illegal gambling and derived a substantial portion of its revenue from such activities, leading to a stock drop of 22%; investors urged to act by July 17, 2026

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Sportradar, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Sportradar ($SRAD) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud regarding allegations that Sportradar aided and abetted illegal gambling and derived a substantial portion of its revenue from such activities

Stock Decline: April 22, 2026 – 22.6% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until July 17, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Sportradar Class A ordinary shares. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Smale v. Sportradar Group AG, No. 26-cv-4112.

Why is Sportradar Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Sportradar is a global sports data and technology company that collects, analyzes, and distributes real-time sports data and insights to betting operators, leagues, media companies, and teams. Sportradar has partnerships with top leagues such as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and PGA Tour.

During the relevant period, as alleged, Sportradar stated that it was“crucial” for it to“conduct [its] business in a manner that upholds [its] high standards of ethics and integrity.” Sportradar also stated that it had a“four-level process” to confirm that it“only work[s] with licensed operators.”

As alleged, in truth, Sportradar actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets, and it derived a substantial portion of its revenue from such activities.

Why did Sportradar's Stock Drop?

On April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters, an investigative research firm, published a report titled“Sportradar AG: Putting the BET into Aiding and Abetting. The Leader of Sports Integrity Powers the World's Illegal Online Sports Books.” The report revealed, among other things, that Sportradar's business model“depends on illegal operators to survive.” Muddy Waters stated that Sportradar“has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets - not as an accident or an oversight, but as a business strategy.” The report estimated that illegal operators contributed to about 20–40% of the company's total revenues. What's more, based on its proprietary research methods and extensive interviews with former employees, Muddy Waters identified nearly 50 Sportradar clients and collaborators who were operating in illegal markets.

The same day, Callisto Research, an investigative research firm, published a report titled“Sportradar Group AG: the 'integrity' giant threatening its own existence with ties to illegal gambling, sanctioned parties and criminals.” The report revealed, based on an examination of hundreds of gambling platforms, evidence suggesting that one-third of platforms Sportradar claims to serve were using Sportradar's products or services, or explicitly claiming to do so, while operating illegally in regulated or prohibited gambling markets. Callisto Research revealed that exposure to unlicensed operators could be as high as 30-40% of Sportradar's revenue. The report also revealed that three U.S. gambling regulators have already commenced reviews into the company.

This news caused the price of Sportradar stock to decline $3.80 per share, or 22.6%, from $16.84 per share on April 21, 2026, to $13.04 per share on April 22, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Sportradar, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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