(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 18 – 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
22 May 2026
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Kim Junge Andersen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: B share (DK0063855168)
b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2023
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| 0 DKK
| 6,511 shares
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 6,511 shares Price: 0 DKK
e) Date of the transaction: 2026-05-22
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Further information:
Torben Schwaner Dehlholm
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Attachment
MENAFN22052026004107003653ID1111155146
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