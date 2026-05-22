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Report On Transactions Of Executives And Related Parties In ROCKWOOL A/S Shares


2026-05-22 07:01:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 18 – 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 May 2026

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares

ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Kim Junge Andersen

2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code: B share (DK0063855168)

b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2023

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)
0 DKK 6,511 shares

d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume: 6,511 shares
  • Price: 0 DKK

e) Date of the transaction: 2026-05-22

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Further information:

Torben Schwaner Dehlholm
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment

  • SE-2026-18_EN

MENAFN22052026004107003653ID1111155146



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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