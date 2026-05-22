Bitget Turns“Crypto Is Dead” Into a Comeback with Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign 'Flip the Slice'

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today launched its global Bitcoin Pizza Day 2026 brand campaign, Flip the Slice, centered around a new music video, The Infinite Flip. The campaign flips skeptics'“crypto is dead” claim into a catchy, tongue-in-cheek anthem.

The campaign's core theme features a transition from a single moment of irony -“Flip the Slice” - to an endless cultural loop,“The Infinite Flip”.“Flip the Slice” captures crypto's instinct to take a specific event - a market crash, a viral“crypto is dead” headline, or a meme trend, and flip it into momentum. The Infinite Flip takes that idea and stretches it across cycles: crypto has been declared“dead” hundreds of times, yet each so‐called death functions less as an endpoint and more as a reset, a stress test, and ultimately fuel for the next comeback. The flip is represented by how the community reframes every so-called“death” as the starting line for the next chapter.

The music video brings this to life by pairing every crash with recovery, shifting from pixelated Bitcoin art to modern DeFi dashboards, and ending each“death” scene with a new trend rising. It features market milestones like Bitcoin's all‐time highs above $120,000, alongside cycles of bear markets, bull runs, and dancing cartoon characters that pop in and out with every market swing.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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“The Infinite Flip is intentionally tongue-in-cheek. Bitcoin has been declared 'dead' hundreds of times, but in our campaign, critics' claims become story beats instead of conclusions. We're acknowledging skeptics' narratives with humor and fun, flipping them, and using them as fuel. Every death headline is just the prelude to crypto's next comeback. Across all campaign activities, this ties back to one core idea: crypto keeps flipping forward.”This campaign extends beyond the music video into a series of offline events worldwide, featuring slice-flipping themed interactions and limited-edition Pizza-Day-inspired merchandise. As part of the campaign, Bitget's“Boxed for Opportunity” initiative delivers selected Web3 resumes to industry partners via pizza boxes, turning a nod to crypto culture into a tangible career pathway for young talent. It also builds on Blockchain4Youth, Bitget's global education initiative for the next generation of Web3 builders.To watch The Infinite Flip,