Bakrid Eid 2026: Delhi Govt Offices To Remain Closed On May 28 Are Banks, Schools And Colleges Open?
- Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026),” the Personnel Ministry said in a statement.The revised notification applies to all central government administrative offices operating in the national capital. The decision comes just days after the Centre had originally declared May 27 as the Eid
- Azha holiday in its annual holiday calendar.
On this day, most public offices, educational institutions, and banks are also expected to remain closed to mark the festival.Banks closed
Banks in most states are expected to remain closed on May 28 for the festival, although some regions may observe the holiday on a different date depending on local customs and the sighting of the moon.
The RBI holiday calendar has scheduled Bakrid holidays on different dates across parts of the country. In most states, banks, including SBI branches, are likely to remain shut on May 28.Also Read | Delhi government issues Bakra Eid guidelines; warns of criminal charges Eid
- Azha 2026: Are government offices closed?
Most government offices across the country will likely observe a holiday on May 28.
For offices outside Delhi, the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committees in State Capitals can change holiday dates for the festival based on decisions from State Governments or Union Territories.Eid
- Azha 2026: Are schools closed?
Schools across the country are expected to remain closed for Bakrid on May 28, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.Also Read | Adityanath's warning against namaz on roads ahead of Eid
- Adha Eid
- Azha 2026: Are colleges closed?Colleges and other educational institutions are scheduled to be closed on May 28, for Eid
- Azha. Notably, the holiday will be designated according to crescent sighting. Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 21 March for Eid? Delhi govt issues Eid
- Azha guidelinesMeanwhile, the Delhi government has issued strict instructions to maintain law and order, cleanliness and compliance with rules related to animal sacrifice across the national capital during Eid
- Azha celebrations.
Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Friday warned that strict criminal action would be taken against anyone found violating regulations concerning the slaughter of prohibited animals or the improper disposal of animal waste during the festival.
The Development Department of the Delhi government has also circulated detailed guidelines directing authorities to closely monitor illegal animal sacrifice and ensure proper sanitation in public areas during the celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies)
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