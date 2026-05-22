Bakrid Eid 2026: Delhi Govt Offices To Remain Closed On May 28 Are Banks, Schools And Colleges Open?

On this day, most public offices, educational institutions, and banks are also expected to remain closed to mark the festival.

Banks in most states are expected to remain closed on May 28 for the festival, although some regions may observe the holiday on a different date depending on local customs and the sighting of the moon.

The RBI holiday calendar has scheduled Bakrid holidays on different dates across parts of the country. In most states, banks, including SBI branches, are likely to remain shut on May 28.