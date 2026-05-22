Zimbabwe To Host Bangladesh For Multi-Format Bilateral Series In June-July

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Zimbabwe will host Bangladesh for a multi-format bilateral series in June and July, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said on Friday. The tour will comprise one Test, three ODIs and as many T20I matches.

The tour will begin with a five-day Test at Harare Sports Club from June 28 to July 2, followed by ODIs at the same venue on July 6, 9 and 11, respectively. The teams will then move to Bulawayo, where Queens Sports Club will stage the T20I series on July 15, 17 and 19, respectively.

The series against Bangladesh will be Zimbabwe's first home assignment of the year and their first international cricket since their historic run to the Super Eight stage at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February and March this year, after beating Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage.

Zimbabwe last hosted Bangladesh in 2022, winning both the ODI and T20I series 2-1. The sides also met in a two-Test series in Bangladesh last year, which ended 1-1 after Zimbabwe secured a three-wicket victory in the opening match – their first Test win in four years. ZC added that the ticketing and broadcast details will be announced later.

“We are delighted to confirm Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe for what we expect to be a highly competitive and exciting series across all formats. This tour is hugely significant for us as it marks the return of top-level international cricket to our home venues following the team's outstanding performances at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

“Our supporters have every reason to be proud of what we have achieved in recent months and we are looking forward to seeing fans once again rally behind the team in Harare and Bulawayo,” said ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

ZC also said former South African first-class cricketer Quinton Friend will work with the senior men's national team as a consultant bowling coach ahead of the series against Bangladesh.

A former first-class cricketer, Friend currently serves as head coach of the Dolphins franchise in South Africa and enjoyed a successful 16-year playing career as a robust right-arm fast-medium bowler before transitioning into coaching.

“Friend is currently assisting at a training camp underway in Harare under the guidance of Head Coach Justin Sammons as preparations intensify for the upcoming international assignments,” added ZC.