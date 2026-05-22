'Namaz Should Be Offered At Designated Places, Not On Roads': U'khand CM Dhami

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, May 22 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday took a firm stand against offering 'namaz' on public roads, asserting that such practices would not be permitted in the state and warning of strict action against anyone attempting to disrupt traffic or law and order during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. He said that while every faith is respected, no one can be above the law.

Reacting to remarks by a senior Congress leader advocating permission for 'namaz' on roads, the Chief Minister said religious practices should be carried out at designated places such as mosques and Eidgahs, and not in public spaces that inconvenience others.

"I heard a senior Congress leader saying that permission should be given to offer 'namaz' on roads. We have clearly said that there are designated places for offering 'namaz', and prayers should be held there only. This is the system, and no one has the right to spoil this arrangement," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Char Dham Yatra was currently underway and lakhs of pilgrims from across the country were travelling through Uttarakhand to visit the shrines. He said ensuring smooth movement and maintaining law and order during the pilgrimage season was the government's top priority.

"Char Dham Yatra is going on and people are coming to Devbhoomi through different routes. At such a time, roads will not be allowed to become a medium for religious display or obstruction. We have decided that at any cost, those coming to our state, the Sanatanis, the Chardham pilgrims, should not face any problems," he said.

CM Dhami added that there is heavy influx of pilgrims which had already posed administrative challenges, and any activity obstructing public movement would not be tolerated.

While stressing that every religion must be respected, the Chief Minister said no individual or group could place themselves above the law.

"Everyone should respect faith, but no one is above law and order. If someone wants to perform 'namaz', they should do so at mosques, Eidgahs and designated places. Public places should not be obstructed and no one should face inconvenience because of anyone's actions," he said.

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at Opposition parties, accusing some leaders of viewing every issue through the lens of vote-bank politics.

"Some people see every issue only from the perspective of vote-bank politics, which is not right. In such matters, one should rise above appeasement and political considerations. Those who have practised appeasement politics in Devbhoomi for years may continue to do so, but we will not indulge in such politics," Dhami said.

He further asserted that his government would not allow anyone to disturb the "peace, culture, and discipline" of Uttarakhand, while describing Devbhoommi as a land of religious and spiritual significance.