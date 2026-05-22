Amit Shah: Centre's Smart Border Project To Seal Borders, Deport All

'Smart Border' Project to Seal Borders, Deport Infiltrators

Declaring a zero-tolerance policy toward cross-border infiltration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the Centre will launch a comprehensive "Smart Border" project within the year to seal the nation's borders and deport every illegal migrant. Addressing the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the BSF Investiture Ceremony 2026 at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, Shah asserted that illegal migration is a deliberate conspiracy to engineer artificial demographic shifts. He stated that the government will identify and deport every single illegal infiltrator to safeguard India's demographics.

To achieve this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will implement an impenetrable security grid across the country's 6,000-kilometre-long international boundaries. "Within the next year, under the Smart Border concept, we will equip the BSF with modern technology, including drone radars and advanced cameras," Shah announced.

Technological and Intelligence Overhaul

The Home Minister urged the BSF to expand its intelligence network beyond the physical frontline by coordinating directly with state police, district collectors, and village patwaris to identify and plug infiltration and cattle-smuggling routes. He noted that policy alignment with West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura governments will facilitate this security grid, adding that the MHA will soon convene a meeting with the Chief Ministers of these three states.

'Eradicate, Don't Just Control'

Drawing a parallel to the eradication of left-wing extremism, Shah said, "Controlling a problem is not security; eradicating it from its roots is the true approach. The BSF must now proceed with the same determination against infiltration." He also announced that a High-Power Demography Mission will be launched shortly to assist frontline jawans.

Amit Shah Hails BSF's 'Indomitable Courage'

Hailing BSF's contribution, Shah said, "Ever since its inception, the BSF has assured the entire nation of absolute security, allowing the country to remain worry-free. It is a matter of great pride that a force which started in 1965 with just 25 battalions has grown into a 2,70,000-strong personnel force, making it the world's largest border guarding force. Managing two of the country's most difficult, vulnerable borders, the BSF has never stepped back. Whatever challenges arose, the enemy faced defeat; you have never let India's head bow down. The grand structure of national security stands firmly upon your indomitable courage, heroism, and supreme sacrifices."

The ceremony also witnessed the Union Home Minister honouring BSF personnel for their outstanding contributions and supreme sacrifices in the line of duty. (ANI)

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