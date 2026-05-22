Police, Judiciary Consider Themselves As Rulers: Former JK DGP Vaid On Twisha Sharma Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, May 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir's former Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid, in a reference to the sensational Twisha Sharma case, on Friday, alleged that the police and judiciary in the country consider themselves as rulers and no longer work with the aim of serving people.

Responding to questions regarding the alleged dowry death, Vaid urged that the investigation should be conducted in a way that satisfies the aggrieved family.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI probe into the matter, and procedural formalities for the transfer are underway.

Speaking to IANS, the former DGP stressed that such a controversy should not have erupted in the first place, emphasising that the investigation should have been conducted according to the SOP.

"It was extremely sad to see that a father was pleading for justice from the state and judiciary for the second post-mortem (examination) of his daughter, whose body has been lying in the mortuary for so many days," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a second autopsy of Twisha's mortal remains to be conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi.

Former DGP Vaid added that the investigation should not have been made into a prestige issue and rather the whole effort should have been to discover the truth, "whether it's a suicide or murder".

"The way the body was carried, as seen in the CCTV footage, it reflects that the family (Twisha's in-laws) did not inform the police. It is very surprising that the victim's mother-in-law, who is a retired judge, is also an alleged accused in the case."

Referring to Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, he said: "She should have immediately informed the police so that they could secure the crime scene and take photographic evidence. There is a set procedure which should have been followed."

"I think there has been an attempt to destroy evidence. Though people at the spot would know better."

Vaid asserted that the investigation should be conducted in a way so that the aggrieved family is satisfied. "Unfortunately, in our country, the police and judiciary consider themselves as rulers. We don't work with the intention to serve people," he alleged.

Moreover, he claimed that an attitudinal change is required in the police and the administration.

Terming Twisha's death a loss for the country, he appealed for intervention at the highest level of the government and the judiciary.