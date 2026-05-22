Bakrid 2026 Delhi Govt Guidelines: Sacrifice Of Cows, Bovine Species To Attract Criminal Action - 5 Points To Know

1. Sacrifice of bovine species, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals on Bakrid is completely illegal, and criminal cases will be registered against those who do so

2. Sacrifice is not permitted at public places, lanes, or roads; legal action will also be taken against those who do so. "Sacrifice should only be performed at designated locations and only in authorised locations where permitted," Mishra said.

3. Dumping waste from sacrifice into sewers, drains, or public places is completely prohibited; sacrifice can only be performed at designated, valid sites.

“...spilling blood into drains, sewers, or the streets after sacrifice, or throwing the waste into sewers or drains, is also strictly prohibited,” Mishra said.

4. Illegal buying and selling of animals in markets, roads and streets will not be permitted. Selling animals in unauthorised locations and purchasing animals from such places is prohibited, the minister said.

5. In case of violation of these guidelines, you can inform the police and the Delhi Government's Development Ministry. "If you come across anyone violating these guidelines, you can report them to the police and the Delhi Government's Development Department," the Delhi minister said.