Afghan Taekwondo Athlete Downs Japanese Opponent, Reaches Next Round
The championship, which also serves as a qualification event for the Asian Games, is currently underway in Mongolia.
According to Afghanistan's national taekwondo team coach Bashir Taraki, Rahimi competed in the 54kg weight category and secured a 2–1 victory over his Japanese opponent, booking his place in the next round.
In a separate contest, Afghan athlete Ali Akbar Amiri, competing in the +87kg category, lost to his Chinese opponent and was eliminated from the competition.
Six Afghan athletes are participating in the championship.
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