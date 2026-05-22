Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan Taekwondo Athlete Downs Japanese Opponent, Reaches Next Round

Afghan Taekwondo Athlete Downs Japanese Opponent, Reaches Next Round


2026-05-22 04:04:49
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan national taekwondo athlete Ehsan Rahimi has defeated his Japanese opponent in the Taekwondo Championship and advanced to the next round.

The championship, which also serves as a qualification event for the Asian Games, is currently underway in Mongolia.

According to Afghanistan's national taekwondo team coach Bashir Taraki, Rahimi competed in the 54kg weight category and secured a 2–1 victory over his Japanese opponent, booking his place in the next round.

In a separate contest, Afghan athlete Ali Akbar Amiri, competing in the +87kg category, lost to his Chinese opponent and was eliminated from the competition.

Six Afghan athletes are participating in the championship.

sa

MENAFN22052026000174011037ID1111154444



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search