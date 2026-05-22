Afghan Taekwondo Athlete Downs Japanese Opponent, Reaches Next Round

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan national taekwondo athlete Ehsan Rahimi has defeated his Japanese opponent in the Taekwondo Championship and advanced to the next round.

The championship, which also serves as a qualification event for the Asian Games, is currently underway in Mongolia.

According to Afghanistan's national taekwondo team coach Bashir Taraki, Rahimi competed in the 54kg weight category and secured a 2–1 victory over his Japanese opponent, booking his place in the next round.

In a separate contest, Afghan athlete Ali Akbar Amiri, competing in the +87kg category, lost to his Chinese opponent and was eliminated from the competition.

Six Afghan athletes are participating in the championship.

sa