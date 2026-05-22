Kerala Rains: Orange, Yellow Alerts Issued Across Multiple Districts Check Forecast

Kerala Rains: Kerala is likely to witness intense rainfall over the next five days, with the India Meteorological Department issuing orange and yellow alerts across several districts. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala over the coming days. An orange alert has been issued for Alappuzha district today due to the possibility of extremely heavy rain.

Yellow alerts have also been announced in several districts over the next five days:

22 May 2026: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

23 May 2026: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

24 May 2026: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

25 May 2026: Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram.

26 May 2026: Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Officials have cautioned people living in landslide-prone and flood-prone areas to remain extremely alert. Residents staying near hills, riverbanks and areas downstream of dams have been advised to shift to safer locations if instructed by authorities.

The government has also asked people in disaster-prone regions to confirm whether relief camps have been opened nearby and relocate during daytime if necessary. Residents can contact local self-government bodies and revenue officials for assistance and emergency support.

With strong winds and heavy rain expected in several parts of the state, people living in weak or poorly secured houses have been urged to take extra precautions.

Authorities have strongly advised the public to avoid non-essential travel during periods of intense rainfall. Tourist trips to waterfalls, reservoirs and hilly regions should also be completely avoided until the weather warning is withdrawn.