IPL 2026: How Can SRH Finish As Table Toppers? Playoff Scenarios Explained Ahead Of RCB Clash

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns in the blockbuster IPL 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, May 22. The SRH and RCB have already qualified for the playoffs and will be desperate to secure the coveted 'double chance' by grabbing a spot in Qualifier 1.

The two sides will lock horns for the second time in the ongoing season of the tournament. In their first face-off, RCB absolutely dominated the reverse fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, chasing a 202-run target in 15.4 overs, thanks to an explosive 61 off just 26 balls from Devdutt Padikkal and an authoritative, unbeaten 69 from Virat Kohli.

In IPL history, SRH and RCB locked horns 27 times, with Hyderabad leading 14-12 in head-to-head record, with one match ending in a no result. The upcoming match between two Southern powerhouses of the Deccan region promises to be another thrilling chapter, with both squads vying for absolute supremacy at the business end of the tournament.

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How Top 4 Looks Ahead of SRH vs RCB Clash?

Though Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured their berths for the playoffs, the table-toppers' race remains visually tight but mathematically intense. Following the Gujarat Titans' 89-run win over the Chennai Super Kings, the path to securing a top-two finish remains highly dramatic.

The GT have been confirmed to finish in the top two on the points table, given the fact that they hold a locked-in 18 points and a robust +0.695 Net Run Rate. The RCB are currently table toppers with nine wins in 13 matches, having a net run rate of +1.065, while SRH sit in third position with 16 points and an NRR of +0.350.

The final berth for the playoff is under grab, as the final qualification spot is a five-way shootout between Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC). The CSK are out of the playoff race after a defeat to GT.

#OrangeArmy, the equation is pretty simple! #TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 #SRHvRCB | FRI, MAY 22, 6:30 PM twitter/UgLR625vVA

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 22, 2026

The current scenario for the final top 4 teams leaves the leaderboard tightly stacked. With three teams already qualified and the race for the remaining postseason slot coming down to thin mathematical margins, the hierarchy is incredibly distinct.

How SRH Can Finish as Table Toppers?

As the Gujarat Titans have been confirmed to finish in the top two on the points table, the final standings in the league stage will depend on the outcome of tonight's high-stakes clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The battle for the Top 2 finish is entirely in their own hands.

The Pat Cummins-led side will look to cause chaos in the top three by securing a victory over the Rajat Patidar-led defending champions. If SRH defeat RCB, they will reach 18 points, equaling the locked-in points tallies of both Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. If Sunrisers Hyderabad want to finish as the table toppers, they have to secure a margin of victory against RCB.

If Hyderabad opts to bat first in their final home game of the season, they need to post a total of 200 or above to have an opportunity to defeat Bengaluru by a margin of 87 runs or more. In case Pat Cummins-led side bowls first, they will need to chase down whatever target RCB sets inside 11.2 overs (or with 8.4 overs left to spare) to bridge that exact mathematical Net Run Rate deficit.

If SRH manages to achieve either of the two scenarios, they will orchestrate a historic three-way tie at the top of the standings, with SRH, RCB, and the Gujarat Titans all sitting locked at 18 points. Because of the sheer scale of victory required in those calculations, Sunrisers Hyderabad will surpass the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and GT's net run rate and clinch the No. 1 position on the IPL 2026 points table.

This incredible turnaround would reward SRH with the official Minor Premiership title and prime seeding in Qualifier 1. While RCB and GT will settle into the remaining Top-3 spots, locking down their own direct tickets to the playoffs.

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