Punjab Police Bust Third Trans-Border Espionage Case In Less Than Month

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 22 (IANS) Punjab Police have arrested a man from Pathankot town on charges of spying for Pakistan-based handlers, officials said on Thursday.

During questioning, the accused Baljit Singh revealed that the entire operation was being directed by a handler operating from Dubai. For espionage, he was given a sum of Rs 40,000.

This was the third trans-border espionage module busted by the police in less than a month.

In the latest case, Baljit Singh, a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village, had installed a CCTV camera at a shop located along the National Highway 44 to keep tabs on the movement of the army and paramilitary forces, and was transmitting the live feed to Pakistan-based handlers, a police official said.

During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and said he installed an internet-based CCTV camera in January.

Senior Superintendent of Police Daljinder Singh Dhillon said the accused was passing on sensitive movement details from the highway stretch in Sujanpur. The accused allegedly carried out the activities to fund his drug addiction.

Dhillon said the names of his three associates have come to light during the investigation, and further arrests are expected in the case.

Last month, the police had busted two ISI-backed espionage modules using high-tech, China-made CCTV cameras to transmit feeds of sensitive military locations to Pakistan-based handlers.

One module was busted by Counter Intelligence Jalandhar with the arrest of one operative and recovery of a Chinese CCTV camera along with a USB connecting solar plate with 4G connectivity from his possession, while the other module was dismantled by Kapurthala police in a joint operation with a central agency, resulting in the arrest of two individuals and recovery of four mobile phones linked to foreign handlers.

A SIM-based CCTV camera and a WiFi set were also recovered.

DGP Gaurav Yadav had said both modules were strategically installing SIM-based and solar-powered CCTV cameras at various locations to monitor sensitive sites, including establishments linked to defence forces, and transmitting live footage through mobile applications.

"These Chinese cameras are ideal for off-grid surveillance as they operate via 4G connectivity and solar power, bypassing the need for traditional wiring," he had added.

The accused in the Counter-Intelligence operation was identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Sahanke village in Ferozepur. In the second operation conducted by Kapurthala police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Sona, a resident of Dona Mattar in Ferozepur, and Sandeep Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Chhanga Khurd village in Ferozepur.

Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence, Simratpal Singh Dhindsa, sharing details of the Jalandhar operation, had said that following the arrest of Sukhwinder Singh, police recovered a CCTV camera along with a solar plate and a SIM card.