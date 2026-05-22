India Delivers 20 Tonnes Of Critical Vaccine Supplies To Afghanistan

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul/New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Continuing with its humanitarian support for Afghanistan, India on Friday delivered 20 tonnes of Bacillus Calmette–Guerin (BCG) and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul to boost immunisation efforts among Afghan children.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said,“India delivers 20 tonnes of critical dry materials for BCG and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul, to augment Afghanistan's Child Immunisation Programme. More consignments are underway. India is committed to support the friendly people of Afghanistan in the health sector.

Earlier in April, India delivered 13 tonnes of BCG vaccines and related dry material to support Afghanistan's child immunisation programme to fight Tuberculosis (TB).

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "India delivers 13 tonnes of BCG vaccines and related dry material to Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health to augment Afghanistan's child immunisation programme against tuberculosis."

On April 5, India sent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief material (HADR) to Afghanistan due to the problems faced by people after recent floods and earthquakes.

India expressed its solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and commitment to extending humanitarian assistance during this challenging time.

"At this time of hardship being faced by the Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquakes, India delivers HADR materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more. India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time," the MEA posted on X.

In March, India delivered a 2.5-tonne consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Afghanistan to support the medical treatment of those injured in Pakistan's attack on a hospital in Kabul on March 16.

India provided assistance to Afghanistan after a Pakistani strike targetted the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi area, killing over 400 people and injuring more than 250 others.

"To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on 16 March, India delivers a 2.5-tonne consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul. India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour," the MEA stated.