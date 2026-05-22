Matter Discussed Thoroughly: K'taka Govt On Decision To Withdraw Cases In Ladle Mashak Dargah Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) Responding to questions regarding the withdrawal of cases linked to the Ladle Mashak Dargah violence, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday declined to elaborate on specific details, but asserted that the decision was not taken hastily.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, HM Parameshwara stated,“I will not go into the details of that matter. The Cabinet has taken the decision after considering all aspects and holding discussions. It was not a sudden decision. The matter was discussed thoroughly before arriving at the conclusion."

He further defended the state government's decision to withdraw 52 cases registered against pro-Kannada and farmers' organisations, stating that the move was taken only after detailed discussions and legal scrutiny.

HM Parameshwara said the government had recommended the withdrawal of cases registered against Kannada organisations and farmers' groups to a Cabinet sub-committee.

“The government had referred the matter to the Cabinet sub-committee. The sub-committee discussed each case individually and concluded that there was legal scope to withdraw them. Based on that, the Cabinet decided that 52 cases in the state could be withdrawn,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Friday launched a sharp attack on the government over its decision to withdraw cases linked to the Ladle Mashak Dargah unrest, alleging that the move was aimed at appeasement politics and vote-bank considerations.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy said the withdrawal of criminal cases that are currently under investigation was“unconstitutional” and accused the government of misusing its powers.

Referring to past incidents, Narayanaswamy said the state had witnessed serious law and order situations such as the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence, where police stations were set on fire.

“These are criminal cases. The government first files cases against pro-Kannada organisations and later converts them into criminal cases. This is appeasement politics,” he charged.

He further alleged that despite repeated protests by the BJP, the state government was continuing what he termed as“high-handed behaviour.”

“This itself is a crime committed by the government. Siddaramaiah should not have indulged in such low-level politics. The BJP will not tolerate this,” he warned.

Narayanaswamy also claimed that Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge may have exerted pressure on the government regarding the withdrawal of cases.

“Earlier too, Priyank Kharge had got cases withdrawn in his constituency. Even now, he may have exerted pressure,” he alleged.

Questioning the authority of the government in such matters, Narayanaswamy said criminal cases cannot be withdrawn merely through executive decisions.

“The government has no authority to withdraw criminal cases. Is the government itself a court to withdraw such cases?” he asked.

Warning of protests, he said the BJP would launch an agitation if the government failed to revoke its decision.

“If the government does not withdraw this decision, the BJP will be forced to protest. When the BJP comes to power, we will revoke this decision as well,” he stated.

It can be noted that the Laadle Mashak Dargah issue relates to a long-standing religious dispute and communal tension in Aland town of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka. The controversy centres around the presence of the Raghava Chaitanya Shivling inside the premises of the Ladle Mashak Dargah, a Sufi shrine visited by people of all religions, while Hindus also worship the Shivling located there.

The case pertains to an incident at the Ladle Mashak Dargah, where the Sri Raghav Chaitanya Shivalinga is located. Tensions had escalated after allegations that the Shivalinga was desecrated by miscreants. In response, members of Hindu organisations had visited the site to perform purification rituals.

During the event, large-scale violence broke out, with stone-pelting reported against vehicles and individuals, including a former Union Minister, district officials such as the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, and leaders of Hindu organisations. Several people were injured in the incident.

A fresh controversy had erupted in Karnataka after Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader wrote to Home Minister G. Parameshwara seeking a review and possible withdrawal of cases against alleged“innocent Muslim youth” in connection with the 2022 Ladle Mashak Dargah violence case.

The letter has also reignited the Ladle Mashak Dargah dispute in Aland town of Kalaburagi district, which had triggered widespread unrest in 2022. Khader, in his letter, has urged the government to review the case and drop charges against those he claims were falsely implicated.