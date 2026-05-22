Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Renk Group AG: Release According To Article 40 (1) Of The Wphg (The German Securities Trading Act) With The Objective Of Europe-Wide Distribution


2026-05-22 06:46:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22. May 2026 / 12:44 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name RENK Group AG
Street address Gögginger Straße 73
Postal code 86159
City Augsburg
LEI 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

Name Location Country
FMR LLC Willmington US

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
Fidelity Advisor Series VIII

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

20.05.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.94% 0.00% 4.94% 100,000,000
Previous notification 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000RENK730 0 4,942,000 0.00% 4.94%
Total 4,942,000 4.94%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Total 0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Total 0 0.00%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
FIAM LLC
-
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
-
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 3.87%

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

22.05.2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet

MENAFN22052026004107003653ID1111155100



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search