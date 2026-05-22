Italy Supports Ukraine's Full EU Membership, Tajani Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"On Ukraine, we need to do what is important for strengthening the Ukrainian position. We are in favor of Ukraine's full membership in the European Union, but we need to pave the way for achieving this goal," Tajani said.

He added that Italy is ready "to do more to respect European rules," and that the ultimate goal is Ukraine's full membership in the EU together with the countries of the Western Balkans.

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He also underscored NATO's importance in maintaining peace.

"NATO is crucial. It is not only a military [alliance], it is a political [alliance]. NATO is crucial for peace. Without NATO, it will be difficult to strengthen peace in the world," he said.

Tajani also stressed that Italy remains "a strong supporter of NATO" and is prepared to increase defense spending. According to him, Europe must strengthen its own defense component.

"One strong pillar is America. The second strong pillar is Europe," Tajani said.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would not agree to "simplified" forms of membership in the EU or NATO, insisting on full integration.

Photo: European Committee of the Regions