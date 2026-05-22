'Vande Ganga' Campaign To Be Launched On Ganga Dussehra With Focus On Water Conservation In Raj Villages

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, on Friday announced that the State Government will launch the 'Vande Ganga Water Conservation Campaign' from Ganga Dussehra on May 25, with a special focus on water conservation and rainwater harvesting in rural areas.

Emphasising the importance of public participation, the Chief Minister said effective rainwater management and preservation of ponds can significantly help address water scarcity in villages and improve groundwater levels across the state.

After an overnight stay in Dhambola village of Dungarpur district, Chief Minister Sharma toured the village early on Friday morning and interacted with local residents.

Walking through the village lanes, Sharma stopped frequently to enquire about the well-being of elders and seek their blessings. He also interacted with shopkeepers and gathered information about their businesses and daily livelihoods.

Villagers appeared deeply touched by the Chief Minister's simplicity and cordial behaviour. During the visit, the Chief Minister paused at several locations to listen to public grievances and suggestions, while also seeking feedback regarding the implementation of government welfare schemes.

Referring to the close-knit social fabric of rural life, he observed that villagers stand together in each other's joys and sorrows, strengthening mutual bonds and social harmony. He described the tradition of 'Rama-Shyama', mutual greetings and social bonding, as the true beauty of village culture.

While interacting informally with villagers over tea, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is establishing 'Atal Gyan Kendras' across all Panchayats.

These centres will provide books, newspapers, and study material to rural youth, helping reduce their financial burden and enabling them to prepare for competitive examinations within their own villages. He stated that strengthening basic amenities in villages remains a priority for the State Government and that developmental works would be carried out in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister said that effective rainwater management and the preservation of ponds can significantly reduce water scarcity in villages.

Stressing on the importance of public participation in water conservation, he announced that the State Government will launch the 'Vande Ganga Water Conservation Campaign' from Ganga Dussehra on May 25. Under the campaign, water conservation and rainwater harvesting initiatives will be undertaken with active public participation, helping improve groundwater levels across villages.

He also directed police officials to conduct an extensive awareness campaign against drug abuse across the district and ensure maximum participation of youth in the initiative.

He also instructed the district administration to undertake embankment construction and plantation work at Khemsagar Pond in the village. Responding to demands raised by villagers, he further directed officials to expand sports facilities and ensure quality construction of classrooms at the government school.

During the visit, the Chief Minister stopped to interact with children playing badminton in the village and joined them for a few rounds, encouraging and motivating them. The children were delighted to play badminton with the Chief Minister. He also distributed chocolates among them during the interaction.

Earlier, he visited the Govardhan Nath Ji Temple and Mataji Temple, where he offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state. Public representatives and a large number of villagers were present on the occasion.