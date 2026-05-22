India's Peak Power Demand Hits Record 270.82 GW Amid Heatwave

India's Record Power Demand

India's daytime peak electricity demand touched a record 270.82 gigawatts (GW) on May 21 amid an intense heat wave across the country, with the Ministry of Power saying electricity demand has broken all previous records over the last four days.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Power said rising temperatures and severe summer conditions have led to a sharp increase in electricity consumption, particularly during daytime hours when cooling demand remains high. "Due to the intense heat wave in the country, the demand for electricity is also increasing," the ministry said.

Day-by-Day Surge

According to the ministry, daytime peak electricity demand was recorded at 257.37 GW on May 18, which increased to 260.45 GW on May 19, 265.44 GW on May 20 and further rose to 270.82 GW on May 21.

The ministry said the peak daytime demand is usually witnessed between 2 pm and 4 pm, when temperatures remain at their highest and usage of cooling appliances such as air conditioners, coolers and fans rises sharply.

Pressure on Grid, Ministry Assures Supply

The rise in power demand comes as several parts of the country continue to experience intense summer conditions and prolonged heat wave spells, increasing pressure on electricity supply systems and grid management.

Despite the sharp rise in demand, the ministry said the power supply situation remains under control and adequate arrangements have been made to meet electricity requirements across the country.

"Although we are prepared to supply electricity as required, due to the intense summer, let us all try to use electricity wisely and judiciously," the ministry stressed.

twitter/WGE20Awvow - Ministry of Power (@MinOfPower) May 22, 2026

The government has been closely monitoring electricity demand and generation trends during the summer season as higher temperatures typically lead to a surge in power consumption across residential, commercial and industrial sectors. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)