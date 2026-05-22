MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Search Engine People Launches AI Visibility Measurement Technology to Help Brands Track Performance in AI Search Results The new system extends traditional SEO tracking into AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, giving marketers a unified view of brand visibility across search and generative AI.

May 22, 2026 6:30 AM EDT | Source: AMRYTT MEDIA

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Search Engine People has announced the launch of a new AI Visibility Measurement system designed to help businesses understand how often and in what ways their brand appears in AI-generated search results.







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The new technology extends the company's long-standing SEO performance tracking model, traditionally based on keyword rankings in search engines, into the rapidly evolving world of generative AI and large language models.

From SEO Rankings to AI Visibility

For years, Search Engine People has helped clients measure search performance using a structured keyword-based visibility model. This approach evaluates how many "must-win" keywords a brand ranks for on the first page of Google, providing a clear percentage-based visibility score.

However, with the rise of AI-driven search experiences, user behaviour has shifted away from traditional keyword queries toward conversational prompts such as "best SEO company in Canada" or "top digital marketing agencies near me."

According to Search Engine People, this shift required a fundamentally different measurement approach.

"Traditional SEO tracking is built around keywords, but AI search doesn't work that way," said the Search Engine People team. "We needed a new system that reflects how people actually interact with AI tools."







AI Visibility Measurement dashboard displaying brand mentions, citations, and link inclusion performance across generative AI search platforms

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Introducing Prompt-Based AI Visibility Tracking

Instead of monitoring hundreds or thousands of keywords, the new system focuses on a smaller set of high-value prompts that better reflect how users ask AI systems for recommendations and answers.

These prompts are designed to represent bottom-of-funnel intent, such as service and location-based queries (e.g., "best SEO company in Toronto").

The system then evaluates a brand's presence across multiple AI environments, including:

ChatGPT Google Gemini Perplexity Google AI Overviews and AI Mode

Three Ways Brands Appear in AI Results

Search Engine People's model identifies three primary forms of AI visibility:

Brand mentions - when a company is referenced in an AI response Link inclusion - when a direct URL to the brand's website is provided Citations - when the brand is referenced as a source supporting the AI output

These visibility types are tracked across both standalone AI tools and emerging AI features within traditional search engines.

"In AI search, visibility isn't just about ranking, it's about whether you are mentioned, linked, or cited inside the answer itself," the company explained.

Expanding SEO Metrics Into AI Search Environments

The new system integrates AI visibility tracking into Search Engine People's existing SEO data infrastructure. In addition to traditional search rankings, the platform now evaluates exposure across:

AI Overviews in Google Search AI Mode / Gemini-powered search experiences "People also ask" and discussion-style SERP features Shopping and product recommendation blocks where AI is used Forum and community-based search results influenced by AI systems

This allows marketers to see how their brand performs not just in organic listings, but across the full modern search experience.

A Multi-Model Approach to Measurement

To ensure consistency across platforms, the system evaluates visibility across multiple AI models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Each prompt is assessed for whether it produces:

A brand mention A citation A direct link

This produces a composite visibility score that reflects how often a brand appears across AI systems relative to competitors.

Search Engine People notes that this approach helps reduce noise from keyword volume and instead focuses on meaningful visibility moments in AI-generated responses.

AI Sentiment and Competitive Benchmarking

In addition to visibility tracking, the system also evaluates AI-generated sentiment across key dimensions such as:

Service quality perception Customer satisfaction signals Market authority Online reputation and trustworthiness Competitive positioning

These signals are aggregated into a comparative score, allowing brands to benchmark themselves against competitors within AI-generated narratives.

A New Layer of Search Intelligence

As AI continues to reshape how users discover information, Search Engine People believes brands will need to rethink how performance is measured.

"The future of search isn't just about ranking on Google, it's about being present in AI answers," the company said. "Our goal is to give businesses a clear, measurable way to understand that visibility."

The AI Visibility Measurement system is now being integrated into client reporting dashboards and will be included in Search Engine People's ongoing SEO and digital marketing services.

About Search Engine People

Search Engine People is a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, paid media, and performance marketing. The company helps businesses improve visibility and growth through data-driven search strategies and advanced analytics.

For media inquiries, feedback, or feature requests:

Wisam Abdulaziz

President

E-mail: ...

Website: searchenginepeople

Connect with Search Engine People:

Facebook: facebook/SearchEnginePeople

X (Twitter): x/senginepeopl e

Instagram: instagram/searchenginepeople/

LinkedIn: linkedin/company/search-engine-people/

YouTube: youtube/@search_engine_people

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA