STARTRADER CEO Peter Karsten Hosts University Of Europe Sessions On AI, Operations, And Market Risk

MBA Operations: 25 April and 9 May

The first MBA session, on 25 April, introduced students to the rapidly evolving world of AI, autonomous systems, and the future of business operations. Drawing from extensive international industry experience, Karsten covered autonomous AI agents and multi-agent systems, AI-driven decision-making, distributed computing infrastructure, human–AI collaboration, and the cybersecurity and governance risks that come with the shift.

One of the most memorable moments came through what Karsten called the " chainsaw="" metaphor";="" comparing="" traditional="" business="" tools="" and="" workflows="" to="" a="" manual="" saw,="" with="" AI="" as="" the="" chainsaw:="" dramatically="" more="" powerful="" and="" faster,="" but="" requiring="" entirely="" new="" ways="" of="" working,="" thinking,="" and="" managing="" />

The second MBA session, on 9 May, went deeper into AI agents, distributed systems, and the transformative impact these technologies are expected to have on organisations and society. A recurring theme across both sessions was the idea that the world has already changed - organisations are now racing to adapt to a new operational reality shaped by AI, not preparing for one that might arrive.





Market Risk and Valuation: 15 May

The third session shifted to the market implications. Titled "AI Investment, Productivity Lag & Valuation Risk," it tackled one of the debates that has been splitting opinion across markets for months. Trillions in AI-related capital expenditure, yet the productivity gains haven't shown up clearly in the macro data. At the same time, valuations on a handful of AI-exposed names sit at levels that have strategists watching closely for parallels to past cycles.

Karsten pushed back on both ends. The capex is real, he argued, and dismissing it as a bubble underestimates how foundational this infrastructure build-out is. But he was just as direct on the risk side: when valuation gaps correct, they tend to do so faster than retail investors expect.

"The productivity gains are coming. The question is whether they arrive before the market loses patience," he said during the Q&A. "That gap, between what's being spent and what's showing up in the numbers, is where the real risk sits right now." "Sessions like this give our students direct exposure to how industry leaders are thinking about the risks and opportunities in AI right now," said Prof. Dr. Eman AbuKhousa, Professor of AI & Data Science, who teaches in the university's Software Engineering programme. "That kind of real-world perspective is difficult to replicate in a classroom, and it's exactly the sort of dialogue we want more of."





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A Broader Commitment

STARTRADER's involvement reflects its broader commitment to financial education, particularly where emerging technologies are reshaping how markets operate.

Both STARTRADER and the University of Europe for Applied Sciences share a belief that sound decision-making depends on understanding the mechanics behind the narrative. The university prepares students across its Business, Data Science, and Software Engineering programmes to enter a technology-driven landscape; STARTRADER operates within it daily, making the exchange a natural one.

The partnership with the University of Europe marks STARTRADER's second public university engagement of the year, following an online keynote at the University of Adelaide in January. The company plans to continue joining academic and industry-led discussions through the rest of 2026, with AI adoption, valuation pressure, and macroeconomic uncertainty expected to remain front and centre across global markets.

Beyond the broader market conversation, these engagements serve a direct purpose for STARTRADER: building meaningful connections with the next generation of finance and trading professionals at the moment they are forming their view of the industry.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated across five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Contact

Janna Magabilen

STARTRADER

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